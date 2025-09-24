 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106136 Edited 24 September 2025 – 09:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Updates:

Tracking Skill Update, All moths now give the corresponding firemaking log xp.
Dango our new Npc has arrived in Hinterlands, His Store is called Dangos Exchange, fed up off making unfinished potions, No problem Dango has you covered !! At a cost !!
Dango is named after a Patreon member.

Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue with Woodcutting Prestige not showing a confirmation at certain prestige levels.
Fixed Firemaking Skill Guide incorrectly fading and highlighting the first ember core.
Fixed Thief's Log, this would continually update the images when the UI Was updated.
Fixed Corrupted Gnoll Chief, Soul bonus being incorrect.
Fixed Tracking Prestige not showing all bonuses after Prestige Level 1.

