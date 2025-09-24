 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106116 Edited 24 September 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello all!

A slightly delayed hotfix for a couple of issues surrounding the Mist Swallower boss.

-Fixed an issue with ranged attacks caused by an incosistency in the hit box
-Fixed an issue where the teleporter after defeating the boss wasn't activiating

