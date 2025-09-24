Hello all!
A slightly delayed hotfix for a couple of issues surrounding the Mist Swallower boss.
-Fixed an issue with ranged attacks caused by an incosistency in the hit box
-Fixed an issue where the teleporter after defeating the boss wasn't activiating
ASU 0.500.01.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2353841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update