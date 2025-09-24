V1.2.4 Update

① Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where killing an enemy with Calamity, or attempting to play a card when Calamity killed an enemy, could prevent the turn from ending.

Fixed an issue in the Japanese environment where Double Shot could not be played (and caused a freeze) when drawn with enough ammo.

Fixed an issue in the Korean environment where the turn count was not displayed.

Fixed an issue where, if a bottom card was in hand, AoYu could not revert to human form after transforming into Dragon.

② Features

In Custom Mode, the description of "At Ease" has been changed to “Perform 10 unavoidable Enlightens.”

Modified the materials of some textures.

Removed certain cards from the Codex that should not exist there.