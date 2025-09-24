 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20106102 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.2.4 Update

① Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where killing an enemy with Calamity, or attempting to play a card when Calamity killed an enemy, could prevent the turn from ending.

Fixed an issue in the Japanese environment where Double Shot could not be played (and caused a freeze) when drawn with enough ammo.

Fixed an issue in the Korean environment where the turn count was not displayed.

Fixed an issue where, if a bottom card was in hand, AoYu could not revert to human form after transforming into Dragon.

② Features

In Custom Mode, the description of "At Ease" has been changed to “Perform 10 unavoidable Enlightens.”

Modified the materials of some textures.

Removed certain cards from the Codex that should not exist there.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1915511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link