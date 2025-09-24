In light of recent changes, we have reviewed your requests and made adjustments to improve your gaming experience:

- Added notification about the end of doctrine transition;

- When choosing to change the main doctrine, the maximum possible transition effects and effects in the first month are indicated;

- Rebalanced the Tax Doctrine in a Planned Economy;

- OS now become cheaper after the Americans develop them, rather than more expensive, as was previously the case;

- Adopting doctrines through a vote by a collective body (parliament) has become cheaper;

- Soviet democracy now requires low privileges;

- Bug fixes;

However, we are still working on a major update. Thank you for being with us! And don't forget to spread the word about our games among your friends, acquaintances, and various social groups. We love you!