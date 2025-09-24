In light of recent changes, we have reviewed your requests and made adjustments to improve your gaming experience:
- Added notification about the end of doctrine transition;
- When choosing to change the main doctrine, the maximum possible transition effects and effects in the first month are indicated;
- Rebalanced the Tax Doctrine in a Planned Economy;
- OS now become cheaper after the Americans develop them, rather than more expensive, as was previously the case;
- Adopting doctrines through a vote by a collective body (parliament) has become cheaper;
- Soviet democracy now requires low privileges;
- Bug fixes;
However, we are still working on a major update. Thank you for being with us! And don't forget to spread the word about our games among your friends, acquaintances, and various social groups. We love you!
Changed files in this update