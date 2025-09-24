 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20105919 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.1.2 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a freeze that could occur in Ideal Home Showroom under certain conditions

  • Fixed an issue where the Ideal Home Showroom quest UI could not be expanded

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2589501
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2589502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link