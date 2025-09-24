v1.0.1.2 Patch Notes
Fixed a freeze that could occur in Ideal Home Showroom under certain conditions
Fixed an issue where the Ideal Home Showroom quest UI could not be expanded
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update