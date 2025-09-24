Crafting & Gathering Level Cap Removed!You can now raise your crafting and gathering levels, which were previously capped at level 3.
(A new level-up animation may appear when you log in after the update.)
- You can now reach the top of the Merica Tree.
- New items are now available for gathering as Ordinary Mingming.
- On the 10th of every month, if your New-all subscription fee is insufficient, debt will accumulate in Philosia's account.
- Some UI for the LoveLove Bible has been adjusted.
- New standing illustrations for some NPCs have been added.
* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.
* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
