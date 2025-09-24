 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20105877 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crafting & Gathering Level Cap Removed!

You can now raise your crafting and gathering levels, which were previously capped at level 3.
(A new level-up animation may appear when you log in after the update.)

- You can now reach the top of the Merica Tree.
- New items are now available for gathering as Ordinary Mingming.
- On the 10th of every month, if your New-all subscription fee is insufficient, debt will accumulate in Philosia's account.
- Some UI for the LoveLove Bible has been adjusted.
- New standing illustrations for some NPCs have been added.

* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2191576
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link