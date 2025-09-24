Crafting & Gathering Level Cap Removed!

You can now raise your crafting and gathering levels, which were previously capped at level 3.(A new level-up animation may appear when you log in after the update.)- You can now reach the top of the Merica Tree.- New items are now available for gathering as Ordinary Mingming.- On the 10th of every month, if your New-all subscription fee is insufficient, debt will accumulate in Philosia's account.- Some UI for the LoveLove Bible has been adjusted.- New standing illustrations for some NPCs have been added.* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.Instead, contact the developer at* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.If this happens, please contact the developer.Thank you.KKANGTO STUDIO