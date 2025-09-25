Thank you for using Desktop Mate!

We're excited to announce the release of Desktop Mate Ver. 1.6.0, an update packed with improvements and bug fixes — all based on your valuable feedback and requests!

Please update to the latest version and enjoy the enhanced experience!

Highlights of This Update

Improvements & Refinements

Added support for 24-hour time format in the alarm display.

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue where launching Snipping Tool while the character was seated on the window caused unintended window movement.

Fixed issues with Mahjong Soul linking

Improved behavior where linked motions failed to trigger in full-screen mode.

Resolved an issue causing linked motions related to ranking results to malfunction on the opponent's record screen.

Windows 10 Support Policy (Update)

Continued support for Windows 10 (for the foreseeable future). We had previously planned to phase out Windows 10 support. In light of your requests and after careful reconsideration, we will continue supporting Windows 10 for now. For details, please see our dedicated notice.

Upcoming Major Feature: Multi-Character Display

We had anticipated ending support for Windows 10. However, after reconsidering the situation in light of requests from users who wished to see continued support, we have decided to maintain support for the time being.

Please stay tuned for future updates!

For information on other upcoming updates, please refer to the following.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3301060/discussions/0/597397602266286127/

If you encounter any issues or notice anything unusual after the update, please feel free to report it on the Steam Community Forums.

Your feedback continues to shape the future of Desktop Mate — thank you for being a part of it!