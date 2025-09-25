Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v2.4.0 update concerns the following:
VRoid editor
■ New features
Added 18 new extra hair presets.
Added new accessories: Cap, Top Hat, Hat, Witch Hat, and Army Cap.
■ Changes
Updated icons for lock and hide states during editing.
■ Fixes
Fixed an issue where performing certain operations in accessory editing could cause the program to become unresponsive.
XWear and dress-up feature
■ Changes
Updated the version of liltoon used in dress-up previews to 2.1.10.
■ Fixes
Fixed the RenderQueue order in exported VRM files.
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update