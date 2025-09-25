 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20105662
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v2.4.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

  • Added 18 new extra hair presets.

  • Added new accessories: Cap, Top Hat, Hat, Witch Hat, and Army Cap.

■ Changes

  • Updated icons for lock and hide states during editing.

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where performing certain operations in accessory editing could cause the program to become unresponsive.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ Changes

  • Updated the version of liltoon used in dress-up previews to 2.1.10.

■ Fixes

  • Fixed the RenderQueue order in exported VRM files.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
