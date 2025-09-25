Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v2.4.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

Added 18 new extra hair presets.



Added new accessories: Cap, Top Hat, Hat, Witch Hat, and Army Cap.



■ Changes

Updated icons for lock and hide states during editing.

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where performing certain operations in accessory editing could cause the program to become unresponsive.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ Changes

Updated the version of liltoon used in dress-up previews to 2.1.10.

■ Fixes

Fixed the RenderQueue order in exported VRM files.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.