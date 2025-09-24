This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The abnormal phases of the moon seem to conceal a new conspiracy. The night sky of Gensokyo has become eerily stagnant, and a sudden incident has brought forth the return of the Eternal Night.

“Fantastic Danmaku Festival Part III” is now officially released, supporting Chinese, English, Japanese, and Russian at launch—with a limited-time 10% discount for the first two weeks!

The game features a detailed tutorial stage, allowing even STG beginners to immerse themselves in this romantic danmaku festival under the night sky. Break through the eternal night and charge toward the profound world beyond!

If you encounter crashes or unexpected issues, please contact us:

Official Email: touhou_fdf@outlook.com

Steam Discussion Board: Feedback & QA