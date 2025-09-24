 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20105507 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The abnormal phases of the moon seem to conceal a new conspiracy. The night sky of Gensokyo has become eerily stagnant, and a sudden incident has brought forth the return of the Eternal Night.

“Fantastic Danmaku Festival Part III” is now officially released, supporting Chinese, English, Japanese, and Russian at launch—with a limited-time 10% discount for the first two weeks!

The game features a detailed tutorial stage, allowing even STG beginners to immerse themselves in this romantic danmaku festival under the night sky. Break through the eternal night and charge toward the profound world beyond!

If you encounter crashes or unexpected issues, please contact us:

Official Email: touhou_fdf@outlook.com

Steam Discussion Board: Feedback & QA

