Want to manage a space colony and mine asteroid on the go?
Now you can with official Steam Deck and gamepad support! ːsteamhappyː
https://bsky.app/profile/mechabit.co.uk/post/3lzkwjvuvls2b
Other changes:
Allow clicking with A button and right trigger
Disable ui while dialogue is displayed
Resume previous click through state after restart
Add gamepad mouse in full screen mode
Force full screen on Steam Deck
Rotate asteroid and colony with the right stick
Disable transparent window on Steam Deck
Add localisation support
Changed ore reveal sound
Monitor switch bug fix
Fixed stuck ore if you quit mid animation
Quicker cluster bomb
Quicker transition animation
Fixed flickering trails at min zoom
Higher max zoom on colony
