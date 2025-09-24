 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20105448 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Want to manage a space colony and mine asteroid on the go?

Now you can with official Steam Deck and gamepad support! ːsteamhappyː

https://bsky.app/profile/mechabit.co.uk/post/3lzkwjvuvls2b

Other changes:

  • Allow clicking with A button and right trigger

  • Disable ui while dialogue is displayed

  • Resume previous click through state after restart

  • Add gamepad mouse in full screen mode

  • Force full screen on Steam Deck

  • Rotate asteroid and colony with the right stick

  • Disable transparent window on Steam Deck

  • Add localisation support

  • Changed ore reveal sound

  • Monitor switch bug fix

  • Fixed stuck ore if you quit mid animation

  • Quicker cluster bomb

  • Quicker transition animation

  • Fixed flickering trails at min zoom

  • Higher max zoom on colony

