24 September 2025 Build 20105382 Edited 24 September 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello mayors!

The new Content Creator Packs have arrived! Created by the super-talented Asset Creator Stop it D and the magician of Map Creation Uncle Ron, Shops of Shibuya and Map Pack 4 are now available. 

If you’re interested in news about Cities: Skylines II, keep an eye out next week when we’ll be sharing a small update.

The Packs are designed by the well-known community creators mentioned above and implemented by Tantalus Media to Cities: Skylines, and they join the growing library of unique assets inspired by cities around the world.

Piccana takes us on a tour of the two new Content Creator Packs in the a deep-dive video! You can watch it below:

You can read more about each pack in the announcement post we shared last week, find it here: https://pdxint.at/47QwZjY

The Cities team will be back shortly with more news for Cities: Skylines II, so stick around!

