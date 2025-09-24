Hello mayors!

The new Content Creator Packs have arrived! Created by the super-talented Asset Creator Stop it D and the magician of Map Creation Uncle Ron , Shops of Shibuya and Map Pack 4 are now available.

If you’re interested in news about Cities: Skylines II, keep an eye out next week when we’ll be sharing a small update.

The Packs are designed by the well-known community creators mentioned above and implemented by Tantalus Media to Cities: Skylines, and they join the growing library of unique assets inspired by cities around the world.

Piccana takes us on a tour of the two new Content Creator Packs in the a deep-dive video! You can watch it below:

You can read more about each pack in the announcement post we shared last week, find it here: https://pdxint.at/47QwZjY

The Cities team will be back shortly with more news for Cities: Skylines II, so stick around!