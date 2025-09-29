From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, September 30th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge Crafting Improvements

3. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.

<September 30th - Patch Note Details>

■ Boosting World Event

1. Yiun's 28-Day Accumulated Check-in II

※ Please refer to the notice for further details.

■ New Events

1. Harvest Festival 14-Day Check-in

2. Dragon's Gift Box

3. Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. The crafting formula for Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge will be improved

- The required materials for crafting certain Summon Badges have been reduced.

Summon Badge Before After Material 1 Material 2 Material 1 Material 2 Giant Gorefiend Summon Badge [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x20 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x20 [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x15 Venom Mudcreeper Summon Badge [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25 [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x12 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x12 Furious Dusk Armado Summon Badge [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x25 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25 [UC] Blood Soul Crystal x18 [UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x18

2. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.

- Required Clan Cooperation Count for the promotion of the Holy Shrine has been improved.

Conquest Name Before Change After Change [Stage 10] Holy Shrine Clan Cooperation 370 times Clan Cooperation 200 times [Stage 11] Holy Shrine Clan Cooperation 600 times Clan Cooperation 300 times [Stage 13] Holy Shrine Clan Cooperation 1300 times Clan Cooperation 450 times [Stage 16] Holy Shrine Clan Cooperation 1500 times Clan Cooperation 750 times

3. Legendary Spirit Special Summon will be held.

- The Special Summon for the Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Forest Fairy Lara’ will be available.

- Event Period: After the update on September 30th, 2025 ~ Before the update on October 28th, 2025

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where some main quest cutscenes were abnormally displayed.

2. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where hit effects were not displayed when affected by ‘Horror’ while using the skill Terrorizing Crash.

3. Fixed an issue where the effects of the in-shop menus ‘Dragon Sphere Summon’ and ‘Legendary Spirit Summon’ were abnormally displayed.

4. Corrected certain typos in the game.