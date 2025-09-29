From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, September 30th.
<Update Summary>
1. New Events
2. Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge Crafting Improvements
3. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.
<September 30th - Patch Note Details>
■ Boosting World Event
1. Yiun's 28-Day Accumulated Check-in II
※ Please refer to the
■ New Events
1. Harvest Festival 14-Day Check-in
2. Dragon's Gift Box
3. Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
※ Please refer to
■ Update Details
1. The crafting formula for Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge will be improved
- The required materials for crafting certain Summon Badges have been reduced.
Summon Badge
Before
After
Material 1
Material 2
Material 1
Material 2
Giant Gorefiend Summon Badge
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x20
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x20
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x15
Venom Mudcreeper Summon Badge
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x12
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x12
Furious Dusk Armado Summon Badge
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x25
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25
[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x18
[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x18
2. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.
- Required Clan Cooperation Count for the promotion of the Holy Shrine has been improved.
Conquest Name
Before Change
After Change
[Stage 10] Holy Shrine
Clan Cooperation 370 times
Clan Cooperation 200 times
[Stage 11] Holy Shrine
Clan Cooperation 600 times
Clan Cooperation 300 times
[Stage 13] Holy Shrine
Clan Cooperation 1300 times
Clan Cooperation 450 times
[Stage 16] Holy Shrine
Clan Cooperation 1500 times
Clan Cooperation 750 times
3. Legendary Spirit Special Summon will be held.
- The Special Summon for the Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Forest Fairy Lara’ will be available.
- Event Period: After the update on September 30th, 2025 ~ Before the update on October 28th, 2025
■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
1. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where some main quest cutscenes were abnormally displayed.
2. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where hit effects were not displayed when affected by ‘Horror’ while using the skill Terrorizing Crash.
3. Fixed an issue where the effects of the in-shop menus ‘Dragon Sphere Summon’ and ‘Legendary Spirit Summon’ were abnormally displayed.
4. Corrected certain typos in the game.
Changed files in this update