29 September 2025 Build 20105343 Edited 29 September 2025 – 23:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, September 30th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge Crafting Improvements

3. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.

<September 30th - Patch Note Details>

■ Boosting World Event

1. Yiun's 28-Day Accumulated Check-in II

※ Please refer to the notice for further details.

■ New Events

1. Harvest Festival 14-Day Check-in

2. Dragon's Gift Box

3. Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. The crafting formula for Secret Peak Demon Summon Badge will be improved

- The required materials for crafting certain Summon Badges have been reduced.

Summon Badge

Before

After

Material 1

Material 2

Material 1

Material 2

Giant Gorefiend Summon Badge

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x20

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x20

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x15

Venom Mudcreeper Summon Badge

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x15

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x12

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x12

Furious Dusk Armado Summon Badge

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x25

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x25

[UC] Blood Soul Crystal x18

[UC] Celestial Soul Crystal x18

2. Promotion requirements for the Conquest <Holy Shrine> will be changed.

- Required Clan Cooperation Count for the promotion of the Holy Shrine has been improved.

Conquest Name

Before Change

After Change

[Stage 10] Holy Shrine

Clan Cooperation 370 times

Clan Cooperation 200 times

[Stage 11] Holy Shrine

Clan Cooperation 600 times

Clan Cooperation 300 times

[Stage 13] Holy Shrine

Clan Cooperation 1300 times

Clan Cooperation 450 times

[Stage 16] Holy Shrine

Clan Cooperation 1500 times

Clan Cooperation 750 times

3. Legendary Spirit Special Summon will be held.

- The Special Summon for the Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Forest Fairy Lara’ will be available.

- Event Period: After the update on September 30th, 2025 ~ Before the update on October 28th, 2025

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where some main quest cutscenes were abnormally displayed.

2. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where hit effects were not displayed when affected by ‘Horror’ while using the skill Terrorizing Crash.

3. Fixed an issue where the effects of the in-shop menus ‘Dragon Sphere Summon’ and ‘Legendary Spirit Summon’ were abnormally displayed.

4. Corrected certain typos in the game.

Changed files in this update

MIR4 Depot 1623661
  • Loading history…
