Hey Pinball Fans!



We’d like to thank you once again for all the feedback you’ve been sending us. It’s thanks to your reports that we spotted these issues so quickly. With Update 106.2, we’ve focused on addressing problems that directly impacted how you play the game:

Fixed problems related to Cabinet Mode and VR Mode .

Fixed problems related to VR pause button when in game.

Fixed problems related to VR recenter function.

The 8th element in Custom Tournament is now clickable.

We know how important these modes are to many of you, so our team worked as fast as possible to get these fixes out. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused in the meantime, and we truly appreciate your patience and support.

We hope this hotfix helps you get back to enjoying Zaccaria Pinball the way you’re used to and please keep those reports coming, they really help us make the game better for everyone!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team