24 September 2025 Build 20105327 Edited 24 September 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025.5.2

Changes:

  • Added messages related to use of special skills/upgrades

  • Improved memory management

  • Fixed a rare condition related to menu items

