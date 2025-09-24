 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20105315 Edited 24 September 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The recent hotfix patch is now live on the main branch.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the "Unmark tree cutting area" tool not displaying its preview.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
  • Loading history…
macOS Base Content macos Depot 1062092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link