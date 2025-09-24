 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20105304 Edited 24 September 2025 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI & UX Improvements

  1. Keyboard navigation now works across menu areas

  2. All options now have a "Reset" button

  3. Back button added to all menus

  4. Updated Actor and DamageState icons

  5. New module icons show clearly what is built where


Bugfixes & Stability

  1. Camera transition and detail view collision fixed

  2. Zoom to Commander and Homebase now works at any time

  3. Fixed UI alignment delay issues (-1 frame lag)

  4. Fixed dropdown widget bug

  5. Fixed user settings config bug

  6. Improved login, timeout handling, and offline fallback


Other Changes

  1. HUD now loads asynchronously

  2. Galaxy visuals adjusted

  3. Temporarily disabled all videos due to Unreal 5.6 crash issues

  4. Stub for Achievements added earlier, now replaced by full implementation


Technical / Developer Notes

  1. Test environment for automated build testing added

  2. Sentry monitoring updated (no longer beta)

  3. InstaLod plugin updated

  4. Build pipeline fully reworked

  5. Various build and automation test fixes

  6. Steam DRM and AppID tests

  7. HideHud now also works in Editor Simulate mode

