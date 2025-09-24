UI & UX Improvements
Keyboard navigation now works across menu areas
All options now have a "Reset" button
Back button added to all menus
Updated Actor and DamageState icons
New module icons show clearly what is built where
Bugfixes & Stability
Camera transition and detail view collision fixed
Zoom to Commander and Homebase now works at any time
Fixed UI alignment delay issues (-1 frame lag)
Fixed dropdown widget bug
Fixed user settings config bug
Improved login, timeout handling, and offline fallback
Other Changes
HUD now loads asynchronously
Galaxy visuals adjusted
Temporarily disabled all videos due to Unreal 5.6 crash issues
Stub for Achievements added earlier, now replaced by full implementation
Technical / Developer Notes
Test environment for automated build testing added
Sentry monitoring updated (no longer beta)
InstaLod plugin updated
Build pipeline fully reworked
Various build and automation test fixes
Steam DRM and AppID tests
HideHud now also works in Editor Simulate mode
Changed files in this update