(This is a machine translation; the official localized version will be updated with each big announcement.)

V1.1.2

1.Fixed a critical issue where [Longevity Peach] could cause game time values to go wrong and prevent cards from being played.

2.Fixed an issue where [Leap Turn] did not affect items.

3.Fixed an issue where difficulty-related achievements were not unlocking immediately.

4.Optimized the description of the achievement [Peace of Mind], adding the clarification “excluding Harsh Years.”

