24 September 2025 Build 20105225 Edited 24 September 2025 – 07:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(This is a machine translation; the official localized version will be updated with each big announcement.)
V1.1.2
1.Fixed a critical issue where [Longevity Peach] could cause game time values to go wrong and prevent cards from being played.
2.Fixed an issue where [Leap Turn] did not affect items.
3.Fixed an issue where difficulty-related achievements were not unlocking immediately.
4.Optimized the description of the achievement [Peace of Mind], adding the clarification “excluding Harsh Years.”

