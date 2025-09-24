Updated to v1.0.4



This patch focuses on bug fixes.



・Fixed an issue where input and output processing was delayed when running the game at 2x or 3x speed. This resolves various issues caused by increased game speed.

・Fixed an issue where connecting certain equipment, such as the Big Composite Divider, to the Coating Machine caused parts of the factory to stop functioning.

・Fixed an issue where the Coating Machine would not operate under certain conditions.

・Fixed an issue where the confirmation text for destroying Motif Sources was incorrect when destruction was enabled via the effect of Ordeal of Wisdom.