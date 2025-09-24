Hey everyone 👋

It took quite a few hotfixes, but we finally reached version 0.0.5, which should be a stable and playable version. We did have a little bit of trouble with a few things, but we really want you to be able to enjoy the full scope and content of the game. We would like to apologise again for this and really hope you will stick with us 💛



➕Added: New Blackboard for the first set of the library



⭐Improved: When splitting item stacks via "Shift-Click" you can now just hit enter to confirm the split

⭐Improved: NPCs now also stop when the time is paused (in menu for example)

⭐Improved: The Visitor & Patron count should now be lower. Please let us know if the numbers are okay now :-)



🔧Fixed: Hotbar would not update when splitting stacks

🔧Fixed: Sarahs Quest "Smithing book for Library": Another fix that should™ finally make this quest work under every condition (please tell us if not 😅)

🔧Fixed: Duplicate chests, furniture and other built objects. These should no longer appear. When loading an old save file, it could be that some objects are gone. This is the game's way of "cleaning up" the duplicates.

🔧Fixed: New Patrons could get stuck on the front desk when standing up too early

🔧Fixed: Sometimes visitors would not get inside the library even if it is open. This should be fixed now.

🔧Fixed: Bardy could get stuck before becoming your first patron. That should be fixed now

🔧Fixed: Bardy should now spawn correctly when loading save games while still in tutorial