24 September 2025 Build 20105041 Edited 24 September 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! When was the last update... like 3 years ago?
Well, thanks to a bug report provided from Winterwitch18, I've fixed a decade old bug where is the Forest Area where Zulwhern appears, depending on your Karma the event can appear twice.

So, with this fix after Zulwhern defeated the event won't trigger again.

Take care!

