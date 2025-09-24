Hello everyone! When was the last update... like 3 years ago?
Well, thanks to a bug report provided from Winterwitch18, I've fixed a decade old bug where is the Forest Area where Zulwhern appears, depending on your Karma the event can appear twice.
So, with this fix after Zulwhern defeated the event won't trigger again.
Take care!
Shattered Hourglass: Update 1.16
Update notes via Steam Community
