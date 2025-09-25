- Fixed an issue where the game could become unprogressable if the effect of the Anubis Sword was triggered during battle without equipping Offensive Magic.
- Fixed a bug affecting the data of enemies that used the special skill Transform.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong character icon was displayed when the language setting was set to English.
- Fixed fonts that were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed various minor issues.
1.1.3 update
Update notes via Steam Community
