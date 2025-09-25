 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20105036 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the game could become unprogressable if the effect of the Anubis Sword was triggered during battle without equipping Offensive Magic.
- Fixed a bug affecting the data of enemies that used the special skill Transform.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong character icon was displayed when the language setting was set to English.
- Fixed fonts that were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed various minor issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3077021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link