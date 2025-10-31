Are you sure you want to view these images?

SLEEPLESS - A Midsummer Night's Dream is now available on Steam fully uncut and uncensored!



Deep in the woods stands a secluded mansion: Black Rose Manor...

Takamiya Ryouhei, a college student invited to stay the week as a private tutor, arrives at the manor in high spirits. Living there are Mamiya Marie, an alluring older woman, Maria, her gorgeous daughter, and Aira, the estate’s maid and caretaker.

Takamiya has been entrusted with tutoring Maria, a girl as undisciplined as she is beautiful, but soon he finds himself seduced by the lewd advances of the three sex-starved women. As their new plaything, he spends his days in abject debauchery as the gears of fate turn increasingly askew...

Will it be a rosy future that awaits him in the end? Or a nightmarish reality...?

The doors of Black Rose Manor are now open...