Greetings Swordsmen!

We’ve just released another update packed with key fixes and improvements. Here’s what’s new in v1.24.31:

🔧 Bug Fixes

Zhenwu's Sword Intent Lv.5 : Fixed an issue where this effect did not apply correctly to Drifting Cloud Tai Chi and Cloudform Tai Chi .

Baidi Sword Spirit Lv.5 : Fixed a bug where the counter effect only triggered Lv.1 Teal Water Swordplay . It will now always trigger the Lv.10 version regardless of the skill’s current level.

Resolute Stoneform Lv.7 : Fixed an issue where the Authenticity Unveiled effect incorrectly reduced the user’s own defense.

Repelling Staff Technique Lv.7 : Corrected text to reflect actual values (10% bonus damage, 5% damage reduction). This was a text fix only — skill effects remain unchanged.

Encompassing Saberplay Lv.10 : Fixed an issue where bonus damage did not apply properly.

Siege Piercer Spearplay Lv.5 : Fixed an issue where bonus damage did not apply properly.

Dharma Cave (Hard Mode, 3rd Battle) : Fixed an issue where Yuan Hui's Phantom did not have equipment equipped.

Traditional Chinese Language Issue : Fixed a bug where DLC mounts became unavailable after switching to Traditional Chinese.

Camelbell Hill Cutscenes : Fixed a visual bug with background sky when casting Hundred Jade Dragon Forms, Crows' Cawing , or Celestial Fairy Swordplay .

Corrected several typos throughout the game.

⚙️ Optimizations

Updated descriptions for certain skills that grant proficiency to better reflect the actual number of points received.

Ouyang Xiong from Mingjian Manor will now sell winterspring .

Added six martial arts manuals (taught by Jiang Yinfeng) to Wang Shitou on the second floor of Luo Village Inn : Graypine Swordplay, Swaying Pines, Goldenring Saberplay, Goldsaber Slash, Mountain-Shaking Palm Strike, Mountain Crush.

Graypine Swordplay, Swaying Pines, Goldenring Saberplay, Goldsaber Slash can now be inherited from the Inheritance Library.

Updated character bio for Ge Yan .

Improved tooltip clarity for base Crit Rate stats in the game.

🧪 Attempted Fix

Attempted to fix a rare crash when entering the forest to train fan techniques without a Paper Fan equipped, while having exactly one Paper Fan in inventory.

🔄 Update Notes

If you've previously installed any mods, this update might cause issues due to mod incompatibilities, including the game failing to start or running into errors during gameplay.

To resolve this:

Uninstall any mods by navigating to your game files: Right-click Wandering Sword in your Steam Library → Manage → Browse Local Files → delete everything under Wandering_Sword\\Content\\Paks

Then verify file integrity in Steam and restart the game.

Steam not updating?

Try deleting the steam.cfg file inside your Steam folder and restart Steam. Make sure your Steam client is fully updated.

Note: As of Jan 1, 2024, Steam no longer supports Windows 7 & 8.

Intel 13th/14th Gen CPU crash fix:

Download Intel’s XTU tool and set Performance Core Ratio to 45–46. This should prevent Unreal Engine-related crashes for a few days. If the issue returns, repeat the adjustment.

