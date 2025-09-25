Changelog

Driver Level First encounter Subsequent encounters 1-5 5 1 6-10 10 2 11-15 15 3 16-20 20 4 21-25 25 5 26-30 30 6

Fixed an issue related to water and oil temperature calculations.



Fixed issues that occurred with Logitech/Logicool steering wheel controllers.



Fixed a minor bug related to cursor movement.



Update released with new features and bug fixes.The following features have been added:The story, which was limited to Chapter 2 in Early Access, is now fully playable to the end.Added new cars, including models from Honda and LEXUS.Some vehicles that did not have customization options in Early Access now support aero parts.Additional wheel options have also been added.In Early Access, perk tree progression was restricted for difficulty balance.Based on player feedback, we’ve added an option to remove these restrictions.When starting a New Game, you can now choose whether restrictions are enabled.Save data carried over from Early Access will default to “Challenge” mode (restrictions enabled).If you wish to remove restrictions, use the button at the bottom of the perk screen to switch to “Enjoy” mode.※ Please note: This action cannot be undone.While B.A.D.NAME is designed to assign names automatically based on your driving style,we’ve added the ability to edit them using acquired words in answer to requests ofwanting to have the ability to decide your own name.※ Names obtained prior to Ver.0.13.0 are not supported.Since certain rivals disappear as the story progresses, their dialogue can now be viewed in the reference screen.Added several new perks to assist with gameplay strategies.Vehicles that are weak in their stock form can now be made more competitive by replacing the power unit.You can now request transport between PAs.Legendary tuners can now be summoned to PAs where they are not normally present.Although not a strategy element, acquired rival auras can now be equipped on your own vehicles.Defeating certain rivals late in the story will unlock “NewGame+” on the title screen.This allows you to restart the story while retaining your CP and vehicles,resetting story progress and the perk tree (perks will be refunded as BP).Added an option to lower the minimum frame rate from 60 to 30 FPS.Added HDR output support. Enable HDR from the Options menu.HDR screenshots can also be captured in Photo Mode when enabled.We have made the following adjustments:Adjusted BP rewards.BP gained will now increase according to story progression.Changed so that BP is awarded based on the driver level of your opponent.Revised the calculation formula for SP damage.Since damage variation caused by parameter upgrades was too large, the overall fluctuation has been adjusted to be milder.Revised the calculation formula for collision damage.Reduced damage when driving at lower speeds in the early stage of a run.Increased damage when driving at higher speeds later in a run.Improved vehicle stability.Expanded the suspension tuning range.Adjusted rival behavior so that when the player takes the lead at course branches, rivals will follow more easily.Have made the following fixes