ChangelogUpdate released with new features and bug fixes.
Added FeaturesThe following features have been added:
Story Expansion
The story, which was limited to Chapter 2 in Early Access, is now fully playable to the end.
New Vehicles
Added new cars, including models from Honda and LEXUS.
Aero Parts & Wheels
Some vehicles that did not have customization options in Early Access now support aero parts.
Additional wheel options have also been added.
Perk Tree Restrictions
In Early Access, perk tree progression was restricted for difficulty balance.
Based on player feedback, we’ve added an option to remove these restrictions.
When starting a New Game, you can now choose whether restrictions are enabled.
Save data carried over from Early Access will default to “Challenge” mode (restrictions enabled).
If you wish to remove restrictions, use the button at the bottom of the perk screen to switch to “Enjoy” mode.
※ Please note: This action cannot be undone.
B.A.D.NAME Editing
While B.A.D.NAME is designed to assign names automatically based on your driving style,
we’ve added the ability to edit them using acquired words in answer to requests of
wanting to have the ability to decide your own name.
※ Names obtained prior to Ver.0.13.0 are not supported.
Rival Dialogue Reference
Since certain rivals disappear as the story progresses, their dialogue can now be viewed in the reference screen.
New PerksAdded several new perks to assist with gameplay strategies.
Engine Swaps
Vehicles that are weak in their stock form can now be made more competitive by replacing the power unit.
PA Features
You can now request transport between PAs.
Tuner Summon
Legendary tuners can now be summoned to PAs where they are not normally present.
Aura System
Although not a strategy element, acquired rival auras can now be equipped on your own vehicles.
NewGame+
Defeating certain rivals late in the story will unlock “NewGame+” on the title screen.
This allows you to restart the story while retaining your CP and vehicles,
resetting story progress and the perk tree (perks will be refunded as BP).
Performance & Graphics
Added an option to lower the minimum frame rate from 60 to 30 FPS.
HDR Output Support
Added HDR output support. Enable HDR from the Options menu.
HDR screenshots can also be captured in Photo Mode when enabled.
Various AdjustmentsWe have made the following adjustments:
BP AdjustmentAdjusted BP rewards.
BP gained will now increase according to story progression.
Changed so that BP is awarded based on the driver level of your opponent.
|Driver Level
|First encounter
|Subsequent encounters
|1-5
|5
|1
|6-10
|10
|2
|11-15
|15
|3
|16-20
|20
|4
|21-25
|25
|5
|26-30
|30
|6
SP Damage RevisionRevised the calculation formula for SP damage.
Since damage variation caused by parameter upgrades was too large, the overall fluctuation has been adjusted to be milder.
Collision Damage RevisionRevised the calculation formula for collision damage.
Reduced damage when driving at lower speeds in the early stage of a run.
Increased damage when driving at higher speeds later in a run.
Vehicle BehaviorImproved vehicle stability.
Expanded the suspension tuning range.
Vehicle AIAdjusted rival behavior so that when the player takes the lead at course branches, rivals will follow more easily.
Bug FixesHave made the following fixes
Behavior
- Fixed an issue related to water and oil temperature calculations.
Peripherals
- Fixed issues that occurred with Logitech/Logicool steering wheel controllers.
UI
- Fixed a minor bug related to cursor movement.
Changed files in this update