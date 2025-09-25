 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20104787 Edited 25 September 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Update released with new features and bug fixes.

Added Features

The following features have been added:

Story Expansion


The story, which was limited to Chapter 2 in Early Access, is now fully playable to the end.

New Vehicles


Added new cars, including models from Honda and LEXUS.

Aero Parts & Wheels


Some vehicles that did not have customization options in Early Access now support aero parts.
Additional wheel options have also been added.

Perk Tree Restrictions


In Early Access, perk tree progression was restricted for difficulty balance.
Based on player feedback, we’ve added an option to remove these restrictions.
When starting a New Game, you can now choose whether restrictions are enabled.



Save data carried over from Early Access will default to “Challenge” mode (restrictions enabled).
If you wish to remove restrictions, use the button at the bottom of the perk screen to switch to “Enjoy” mode.
※ Please note: This action cannot be undone.

B.A.D.NAME Editing


While B.A.D.NAME is designed to assign names automatically based on your driving style,
we’ve added the ability to edit them using acquired words in answer to requests of
wanting to have the ability to decide your own name.
※ Names obtained prior to Ver.0.13.0 are not supported.

Rival Dialogue Reference


Since certain rivals disappear as the story progresses, their dialogue can now be viewed in the reference screen.

New Perks

Added several new perks to assist with gameplay strategies.

Engine Swaps

Vehicles that are weak in their stock form can now be made more competitive by replacing the power unit.

PA Features

You can now request transport between PAs.

Tuner Summon

Legendary tuners can now be summoned to PAs where they are not normally present.

Aura System

Although not a strategy element, acquired rival auras can now be equipped on your own vehicles.

NewGame+


Defeating certain rivals late in the story will unlock “NewGame+” on the title screen.

This allows you to restart the story while retaining your CP and vehicles,
resetting story progress and the perk tree (perks will be refunded as BP).

Performance & Graphics


Added an option to lower the minimum frame rate from 60 to 30 FPS.

HDR Output Support


Added HDR output support. Enable HDR from the Options menu.
HDR screenshots can also be captured in Photo Mode when enabled.

Various Adjustments

We have made the following adjustments:

BP Adjustment

Adjusted BP rewards.

BP gained will now increase according to story progression.
Changed so that BP is awarded based on the driver level of your opponent.

Driver Level First encounter Subsequent encounters
1-5 5 1
6-10 10 2
11-15 15 3
16-20 20 4
21-25 25 5
26-30 30 6


SP Damage Revision

Revised the calculation formula for SP damage.
Since damage variation caused by parameter upgrades was too large, the overall fluctuation has been adjusted to be milder.

Collision Damage Revision

Revised the calculation formula for collision damage.
Reduced damage when driving at lower speeds in the early stage of a run.
Increased damage when driving at higher speeds later in a run.

Vehicle Behavior

Improved vehicle stability.
Expanded the suspension tuning range.

Vehicle AI

Adjusted rival behavior so that when the player takes the lead at course branches, rivals will follow more easily.

Bug Fixes

Have made the following fixes

Behavior

  • Fixed an issue related to water and oil temperature calculations.

Peripherals

  • Fixed issues that occurred with Logitech/Logicool steering wheel controllers.

UI

  • Fixed a minor bug related to cursor movement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2634951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link