Hi Farmers,

We've released a patch to enable cross-platform multiplayer between Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox series. and Windows. Now you can play Multiplayer mode with your friends and loved ones across platforms.

We also fixed some urgent issues with this patch.



Improvement:

Enable cross-platform between Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox series, and Windows.



Bugfixes:

Fixed item floaties stuck floating after even if inventory empty.

Fixed players unable to choose baby using the controller.

Fixed Festivals' decoration and balloon disappear and couldn't start the Festival.

Fixed player is not carried to land by Kible when low energy.



What's next:

Releasing hotfix to fix the remaining issues from the 1.2 update. The hotfix is already in the queue but it's going through external QA. You can read more details on our latest dev blog here:

Thank you for your patience, Farmers. If you encounter any issues, you can reach us on our Discord, on the Steam Discussion page, or by email at support@stairwaygames.com.

Best regards,





Stairway Team