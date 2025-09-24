 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104632 Edited 24 September 2025 – 07:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [ Add ] Information of supporters (Dantere)
- [ Fix ] Bug of "Get Motivated"

Changed files in this update

Windows Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
macOS Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
Linux Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
