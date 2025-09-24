 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104510 Edited 24 September 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed a bug where buttons would not return to their original animation position, this additionally fixed any issues with the menu disappearing due to animation issues.

Added missing Localization keys for new menu options (Skins, Customization)

Removed extraneous options

Updated Credits, credits scroll speed is much faster now

Updated Linux Build to Latest Verstion (v2.2.5)

Mac Build coming soon.

