Fixed a bug where buttons would not return to their original animation position, this additionally fixed any issues with the menu disappearing due to animation issues.
Added missing Localization keys for new menu options (Skins, Customization)
Removed extraneous options
Updated Credits, credits scroll speed is much faster now
Updated Linux Build to Latest Verstion (v2.2.5)
Mac Build coming soon.
Hotfix v2.2.5 (v0.3)
