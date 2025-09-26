This week, we’re introducing 29 new international flags to Icarus, which are items used to decorate your outposts and bases. Whether you're representing your home or just adding a personal touch to your setup, these flags offer a colorful way to customize your world.
Looking ahead to next week, we’re gearing up to celebrate a major milestone - our 200th weekly patch since Icarus first launched. To mark the occasion, we’ll be introducing a brand-new solar panel, allowing players to better integrate solar setups into their buildings.
This Week: 29 New International FlagsWe’ve added 29 new international flags to Icarus, giving players a new way to personalize and decorate their bases. Whether you're flying the flag to represent your home or introducing some colors into your build, these flags are a great way to add character to your outpost.
The flags are available at Tier 2 and can be crafted using the Decoration Bench. They require 5 Steel Ingots and 5 Rope each, making them relatively accessible once you've progressed a bit into the tech tree.
Each flag comes with three display variations to suit different base styles and placements. You can choose between a large flagpole for outdoor areas, a smaller standing version for tighter spaces, or a wall-mounted option for a more compact decorative touch. This flexibility allows you to incorporate flags in a way that fits your aesthetic, whether you're building a rugged survival shelter or a high-tech base.
Whether you're celebrating your roots or just want to bring some extra color to your build, these new flag decorations offer a fun and meaningful way to express yourself in-game.
See the full list of flags below
Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Czech Republic Denmark European Union Finland France Germany Hungry Italy Japan Netherlands New Zealand Norway Romania Russia South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States
Next Week: Flat Solar PanelsNext week, we’re introducing a new style of solar panel that offers the same power-generating functionality as the existing model but with a fresh look. This new design gives players more visual variety when building and customizing their power setups, allowing for a solar option that better fits different base styles. Functionally, it operates just like the current solar panel, providing clean, renewable energy during the day. Check out the preview below.
Your support makes these updates possible.
Changelog 2.3.10.142613
New Content
Details
- Adjusting Names of the new flags to be International Flags & International Flag Pack
- Updated D_Deployable_Setup
- Fixed angled flag not displaying texture correctly
- Fixed default flag seam texture not fitting to mesh correctly
- Updated flavour text of flag item to be more generic
- Reducing Recipe Cost of International Flags
- Fixed angled flag LOD2's UVs
- Unlocked international flag items, recipes, talent
Fixed
Details
- Fix vertical alignment on building counts widget
- Fixed item entry title not wrapping in Field Guide, made some changes to some spacing, fonts and added a divider for entry description and flavour text. Changed animation and hover state for main categories page in Field Guide
- Increase the width on building counts widgets for Deutsch
- Fixed an issue where audiolog dialogue was being stomped by following lines within the New Frontiers Story Missions
- Show whose dropship belongs to who on dropship tooltip
- Fix several WorldObjects with invalid Interactable row handle data. Add EUW for detecting this
- Fixed issue with Glassworking bench where negative crafting speed modifier wasn't being applied to water-based recipes in the event of a brownout. This meant reinforced glass could be crafted without having access to water
- Added craftable international flags
- Potential fix for another aura-related crash on dedicated servers
Future Content
Details
- Rocks Placement, Slope Dressing and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green Quad, Elysium
- Increase Ghost Croc albedo to 4k due to its size. Fix SK not using correct PhysicsAsset. Increase accuracy on character BP and SK mesh collision setups
- Ely - decal painting, applied new scale and z offsets to foliage rocks, red quad
- Ely - adjusted scale and Z offsets for LRG,MED,SML foliage rocks, added 1st pass oil spill decal FT and mat
- Adding hornets flying loops and audio event
- Add eyeball crit areas for Reaver, adjust Char BP capsules
- Update Char BP capsule setups for Stompers
- Added extra hover animation to outpost select button, added outpost images to outpost select widget
- Update AI Setup rows for LavaBlueBack, MangeWolfAlpha and WoolyZebra
- Add DT validation (unhooked) for detecting foliage with mismatching DF settings from FT to BP
- Balance pass on creature health: Raptor (1750-4500 -> 750-2500), Stomper (300-700 -> 900-2100), StomperMatriarch (300-700 -> 2000-5000), GhostCroc (600-2200 -> 2250-4500), Buffalo (300-500 -> 600-1000), LavaBlueBack (600-1000 -> 750-2500), Tusker (300-500 -> 800_1600), Tusker Melee Dmg (30-100 -> 50-150), Slinker (750-3000 -> 750-1500), SlinkerJuvi (1750-4500 -> 300-800), Hopper (750-1500 -> 300-600), DeerLarge (300-500 -> 450-750), Chew (600-1000 -> 1500-3500), ChewJuvi (600-1000 -> 300-750), Reaver (750-3000 -> 1250-3500), Orka (375-1500 -> 375-1000). Remove ScorpionSummon curves that were flat. Additional projectile resistance for GhostCroc
- Remove DF from Aspen Saplings. Set Aspen SML trees to use DF lighting in FT
- Updated chainsaw to use the new mesh
- Fix reference to cleaned up interaction row on Aspen SML trees
- Added missing constraints to the ghost croc physics asset
- Remove DF from Tussock meshes
- Adding vocals for flightless tank attack. Audio and event
- Updated BP_MetaDeposit_Uranium_Node and BP_MetaDeposit_Uranium
- Added art assets for the Giant Roach carcass and bones
- Ely - reapplied foliage rock scale and z offset settings, voxel placement and general polish in Tundra, green+yellow quads
- Added DEP_Nuclear_Reactor, with destructible and animation
- Second pass flightless tank attack vocal and footstep notifys etc
- Added Recipe for Flat Solar Panel, Removed DNT from name and description and adjusted talent so that the one solar panel talent unlocks both recipes, feature locked flat solar panel for now
- Updating Farmers Backpack Stats, adjusting price in the workshop and adjusting name to suit its position within the workshop for when it is released
- Adding vocalisations and events for sulfur cave worms. Also small adjustment to flag volume and falloff distance to make sure its not annoying when close to base in a quiet environment
- Don't register/unregister IcarusActors in the AuraManager on clients. Remove some const casts incase there is something suspect compiler side going on
- Fixed geothermal bat's DM material (blue -> yellow)
- Added background to outpost selection screen. Fixed Island Outpost image to correct one
- Adding correct BT to sulfur worms BPs. Adding correct death anim montage to SW BPs ready for audio pass
- Ely - mesh placement tweaks to fix navmesh holes in Tundra, Green quad
- Ely - more nav blockers in Tundra, persistent level
- Ely - fixed navigation and LOD settings on various DLC2 rocks
- Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Sulfur caveworm movement adjustments and fine tunes
- Updated chew saddle setup and added first pass skinning of all the saddles for the chew rig
- Adding flying tank wing flutter looped audio, event and all notifys
- Updated text for DH items
- Ely - navblocker placement in NW volcanic, persistent level
- Duplicating BT for Sulfur cave worm. Duplicating all animations and all montages and creating sulfer versions for use. Removing cave worm attack vocalisations ready for new ones. Creating new controller setup for Sulfur
- Gfur pass on the mange wolf and Alpha mange wolf
- UPdating all storca aggro audio events with fine tunes and adjustments
- Raptor/Chew - Added saddles for raptor/Updated chew scale
- Adjustments to storca aggro state levels and footstep balance
- Added SK_Gun_NailGun, including all meshes, materials, and textures, as well as alternate fire and reload animations that better suit this weapon. I also added the gun to the appropriate meshable data table and to the Nailgun BP
- Moved radiation bar to player survival HUD
- Adding storca idle, aggro and attack audio and events and data table setups
- Ely - decal fixes and voxel placement in NW volcanic, red+yellow quads
- Setting SplineActorBase to Spatialize_Dynamic
- Setup on in hand mesh for crude pipe tool
- Setup of Geothermal Bat Creature, Nest Loot and Spawning
- Removing Dev Flag from farmers backpack
- Flat Solar Panels are now no longer feature locked to Dangerous Horizons
- Making the flat solar panels free placement and not snapping
- ELY2 - IRIS no longer duplicates items
- ELY1 - Removed Prebuilt Structure duplication on Reload
- Fixing Radiation Injection so it heals radiation and does not cause it
- Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Green/Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Mission 1 - Added more attacks/montages for wyrm queen boss fight. Boss now correctly attacks at the correct phase
- Added textures and material for the geothermal variant of the bat and bat nest
- Updated physics asset for the irradiated abomination
- Updated tundra monkey fur culling mask texture grouping
- Added tundra monkey Gfur materials and updated physics asset
- Added notes for reveal in ELY5
- Added in idle NPC barks for Mo
- Adding tank aggro state vocal event and movement adjustments and fine tunes
- Added text to ELY3 lab notes once you decrypt them
- Hooked up items for quest notes across ELY1 and ELY2 and flavour notes
- Ely - nav blockers in Geothermal and NW volcanic, persistent level
- Adding lots of tank movement events and notifys etc
- Added SM_ITM_PipeHand_Oil, Handheld mesh for laying oil pipe
- Mission 1 - Changed 'Required Height' for defense mission to 3000 units from 10000
- Ely - nav blockers and voxel placement in Tundra, yellow+green quads
- Adding more tank audio idle vocalisations
- Ely3 - tweaks to reactor and terraform room layouts - round 2, fixing clipping with prebuilt structure
- Updating tank vocal audio socket. Updating attack vocalisations with more low end and weight. Increasing volume of spin attack
- Ely3 - tweaks to reactor and terraform room layouts
- Updated deployable mesh for DEP_Turret_T4_Flamethrower
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Assault Rifle Ammo
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Rifle Shell Ammo
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Shotgun Shell Ammo
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Ammo Talents and Pistol Recipes
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Pistol ammo is now valid in submachine guns
- Adding Uranium and Lithium Pistol Ammo, Recipes, Items, Talents, etc
- Adding Uranium Sickness modifier which can apply to enemies from Uranium Ammo
- ELY3 - Adding new Prebuilt Structure for the Lab
- ELY3 - Making adjustments to the meshes for the underground lab
- Removing Dropship from Eden
- ELY1 - Adding Specific Location in which to place the Makeshift beacon also lowered building to be a requirement of 30m
- Adding new Quest Step to show players current height
- ELY2 - Adjusting Location LAB prebuilt structure
- ELY2 - Adjusting Location Delta prebuilt structure
- Adding Ubis Talent Tree
- Adding nuclear reactor audio loop and Bp imp. Correcting camera being slightly off centre
- Adding Slinker Talent Tree
- Adding Raptor Talent Tree
- Adding Chew Talent Tree
- Adding Storca Tame Talent Tree
- Adding DH Mounts and Tames to Dt for their Talent Trees
- Setting up Orka Base Talent Tree
- Renaming FoundEden Session Flag for better readability
- Adding Session Flag and Triggering when NPC's Spawn
- Adding Uranium Generator Icon and fixing Biofuel Spline Tool Name
- Adjust crude to brown and refined to light grey to fix class and ui readability of oil resources
- Setting up Oil Pipe Mesh and textures correctly
- Shifting Crude Oil Guides for the Pump Jack and Crude Oil Refiner so it looks good withthe pipes
- Fixing Uranium Collection Device by removing all old meshes and cable components
- Fixing Uranium Collection Device so it plays the deploy animation correctly
- Updating Uranium Node Highlightable
- Rocks Placement, Slope Dressing and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green Quad, Elysium
- Mission 5 - Added in basic functionality to sandwyrm queen boss and boss circles area
- Adding flightless tank idle vocals and footstep adjustments, event data table setups
- Added inital setup of tundra monkey art assets
- Wrap stat call in chainsaw in function, so can be override by jackhammer implementation
- Updated Uranium Collection Device, which is now double the original size with a few details adjusted
- Adding flightless tank flinch and death vocalisations, event and data table setups
- Initial import of the irradiated abomination art assets
- Added idle NPC barks for Iris and Theo
- Adding Flightless Tank footstep event and data table setup
- Adding tank attack movements audio and events and notifys
- Ely - nav modifier volumes in Tundra, persistent level
- Ely - changed Alien rock nav settings to NavArea_Null
- Adding flightless slam attacks. Heavy and medium. Anim notifys audio and events
- Increase Jackhammer wear and decrease durability
- Jackhammer first pass implementation
- Adding sulfur worm death vocalisation and notifys
- Added first pass T5 Hazmat suit sk meshes, materials and textures and updated D_armour
- Updated fireflies particle spawn on cylinder shape surface and exposed controls
- DH: World radiation values > 0.1 will now spawn irradiated enemies at location instead of regular spawn table
