Changelog 2.3.10.142613

New Content

Details Adjusting Names of the new flags to be International Flags & International Flag Pack



Updated D_Deployable_Setup



Fixed angled flag not displaying texture correctly



Fixed default flag seam texture not fitting to mesh correctly



Updated flavour text of flag item to be more generic



Reducing Recipe Cost of International Flags



Fixed angled flag LOD2's UVs



Unlocked international flag items, recipes, talent





Fixed

Details Fix vertical alignment on building counts widget



Fixed item entry title not wrapping in Field Guide, made some changes to some spacing, fonts and added a divider for entry description and flavour text. Changed animation and hover state for main categories page in Field Guide



Increase the width on building counts widgets for Deutsch



Fixed an issue where audiolog dialogue was being stomped by following lines within the New Frontiers Story Missions



Show whose dropship belongs to who on dropship tooltip



Fix several WorldObjects with invalid Interactable row handle data. Add EUW for detecting this



Fixed issue with Glassworking bench where negative crafting speed modifier wasn't being applied to water-based recipes in the event of a brownout. This meant reinforced glass could be crafted without having access to water



Added craftable international flags



Potential fix for another aura-related crash on dedicated servers





Future Content

Details Rocks Placement, Slope Dressing and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green Quad, Elysium



Increase Ghost Croc albedo to 4k due to its size. Fix SK not using correct PhysicsAsset. Increase accuracy on character BP and SK mesh collision setups



Ely - decal painting, applied new scale and z offsets to foliage rocks, red quad



Ely - adjusted scale and Z offsets for LRG,MED,SML foliage rocks, added 1st pass oil spill decal FT and mat



Adding hornets flying loops and audio event



Add eyeball crit areas for Reaver, adjust Char BP capsules



Update Char BP capsule setups for Stompers



Added extra hover animation to outpost select button, added outpost images to outpost select widget



Update AI Setup rows for LavaBlueBack, MangeWolfAlpha and WoolyZebra



Add DT validation (unhooked) for detecting foliage with mismatching DF settings from FT to BP



Balance pass on creature health: Raptor (1750-4500 -> 750-2500), Stomper (300-700 -> 900-2100), StomperMatriarch (300-700 -> 2000-5000), GhostCroc (600-2200 -> 2250-4500), Buffalo (300-500 -> 600-1000), LavaBlueBack (600-1000 -> 750-2500), Tusker (300-500 -> 800_1600), Tusker Melee Dmg (30-100 -> 50-150), Slinker (750-3000 -> 750-1500), SlinkerJuvi (1750-4500 -> 300-800), Hopper (750-1500 -> 300-600), DeerLarge (300-500 -> 450-750), Chew (600-1000 -> 1500-3500), ChewJuvi (600-1000 -> 300-750), Reaver (750-3000 -> 1250-3500), Orka (375-1500 -> 375-1000). Remove ScorpionSummon curves that were flat. Additional projectile resistance for GhostCroc



Remove DF from Aspen Saplings. Set Aspen SML trees to use DF lighting in FT



Updated chainsaw to use the new mesh



Fix reference to cleaned up interaction row on Aspen SML trees



Added missing constraints to the ghost croc physics asset



Remove DF from Tussock meshes



Adding vocals for flightless tank attack. Audio and event



Updated BP_MetaDeposit_Uranium_Node and BP_MetaDeposit_Uranium



Added art assets for the Giant Roach carcass and bones



Ely - reapplied foliage rock scale and z offset settings, voxel placement and general polish in Tundra, green+yellow quads



Added DEP_Nuclear_Reactor, with destructible and animation



Second pass flightless tank attack vocal and footstep notifys etc



Added Recipe for Flat Solar Panel, Removed DNT from name and description and adjusted talent so that the one solar panel talent unlocks both recipes, feature locked flat solar panel for now



Updating Farmers Backpack Stats, adjusting price in the workshop and adjusting name to suit its position within the workshop for when it is released



Adding vocalisations and events for sulfur cave worms. Also small adjustment to flag volume and falloff distance to make sure its not annoying when close to base in a quiet environment



Don't register/unregister IcarusActors in the AuraManager on clients. Remove some const casts incase there is something suspect compiler side going on



Fixed geothermal bat's DM material (blue -> yellow)



Added background to outpost selection screen. Fixed Island Outpost image to correct one



Adding correct BT to sulfur worms BPs. Adding correct death anim montage to SW BPs ready for audio pass



Ely - mesh placement tweaks to fix navmesh holes in Tundra, Green quad



Ely - more nav blockers in Tundra, persistent level



Ely - fixed navigation and LOD settings on various DLC2 rocks



Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Sulfur caveworm movement adjustments and fine tunes



Updated chew saddle setup and added first pass skinning of all the saddles for the chew rig



Adding flying tank wing flutter looped audio, event and all notifys



Updated text for DH items



Ely - navblocker placement in NW volcanic, persistent level



Duplicating BT for Sulfur cave worm. Duplicating all animations and all montages and creating sulfer versions for use. Removing cave worm attack vocalisations ready for new ones. Creating new controller setup for Sulfur



Gfur pass on the mange wolf and Alpha mange wolf



UPdating all storca aggro audio events with fine tunes and adjustments



Raptor/Chew - Added saddles for raptor/Updated chew scale



Adjustments to storca aggro state levels and footstep balance



Added SK_Gun_NailGun, including all meshes, materials, and textures, as well as alternate fire and reload animations that better suit this weapon. I also added the gun to the appropriate meshable data table and to the Nailgun BP



Moved radiation bar to player survival HUD



Adding storca idle, aggro and attack audio and events and data table setups



Ely - decal fixes and voxel placement in NW volcanic, red+yellow quads



Setting SplineActorBase to Spatialize_Dynamic



Setup on in hand mesh for crude pipe tool



Setup of Geothermal Bat Creature, Nest Loot and Spawning



Removing Dev Flag from farmers backpack



Flat Solar Panels are now no longer feature locked to Dangerous Horizons



Making the flat solar panels free placement and not snapping



ELY2 - IRIS no longer duplicates items



ELY1 - Removed Prebuilt Structure duplication on Reload



Fixing Radiation Injection so it heals radiation and does not cause it



Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Green/Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Mission 1 - Added more attacks/montages for wyrm queen boss fight. Boss now correctly attacks at the correct phase



Added textures and material for the geothermal variant of the bat and bat nest



Updated physics asset for the irradiated abomination



Updated tundra monkey fur culling mask texture grouping



Added tundra monkey Gfur materials and updated physics asset



Added notes for reveal in ELY5



Added in idle NPC barks for Mo



Adding tank aggro state vocal event and movement adjustments and fine tunes



Added text to ELY3 lab notes once you decrypt them



Hooked up items for quest notes across ELY1 and ELY2 and flavour notes



Ely - nav blockers in Geothermal and NW volcanic, persistent level



Adding lots of tank movement events and notifys etc



Added SM_ITM_PipeHand_Oil, Handheld mesh for laying oil pipe



Mission 1 - Changed 'Required Height' for defense mission to 3000 units from 10000



Ely - nav blockers and voxel placement in Tundra, yellow+green quads



Adding more tank audio idle vocalisations



Ely3 - tweaks to reactor and terraform room layouts - round 2, fixing clipping with prebuilt structure



Updating tank vocal audio socket. Updating attack vocalisations with more low end and weight. Increasing volume of spin attack



Ely3 - tweaks to reactor and terraform room layouts



Updated deployable mesh for DEP_Turret_T4_Flamethrower



Adding Uranium and Lithium Assault Rifle Ammo



Adding Uranium and Lithium Rifle Shell Ammo



Adding Uranium and Lithium Shotgun Shell Ammo



Adding Uranium and Lithium Ammo Talents and Pistol Recipes



Adding Uranium and Lithium Pistol ammo is now valid in submachine guns



Adding Uranium and Lithium Pistol Ammo, Recipes, Items, Talents, etc



Adding Uranium Sickness modifier which can apply to enemies from Uranium Ammo



ELY3 - Adding new Prebuilt Structure for the Lab



ELY3 - Making adjustments to the meshes for the underground lab



Removing Dropship from Eden



ELY1 - Adding Specific Location in which to place the Makeshift beacon also lowered building to be a requirement of 30m



Adding new Quest Step to show players current height



ELY2 - Adjusting Location LAB prebuilt structure



ELY2 - Adjusting Location Delta prebuilt structure



Adding Ubis Talent Tree



Adding nuclear reactor audio loop and Bp imp. Correcting camera being slightly off centre



Adding Slinker Talent Tree



Adding Raptor Talent Tree



Adding Chew Talent Tree



Adding Storca Tame Talent Tree



Adding DH Mounts and Tames to Dt for their Talent Trees



Setting up Orka Base Talent Tree



Renaming FoundEden Session Flag for better readability



Adding Session Flag and Triggering when NPC's Spawn



Adding Uranium Generator Icon and fixing Biofuel Spline Tool Name



Adjust crude to brown and refined to light grey to fix class and ui readability of oil resources



Setting up Oil Pipe Mesh and textures correctly



Shifting Crude Oil Guides for the Pump Jack and Crude Oil Refiner so it looks good withthe pipes



Fixing Uranium Collection Device by removing all old meshes and cable components



Fixing Uranium Collection Device so it plays the deploy animation correctly



Updating Uranium Node Highlightable



Rocks Placement, Slope Dressing and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green Quad, Elysium



Mission 5 - Added in basic functionality to sandwyrm queen boss and boss circles area



Adding flightless tank idle vocals and footstep adjustments, event data table setups



Added inital setup of tundra monkey art assets



Wrap stat call in chainsaw in function, so can be override by jackhammer implementation



Updated Uranium Collection Device, which is now double the original size with a few details adjusted



Adding flightless tank flinch and death vocalisations, event and data table setups



Initial import of the irradiated abomination art assets



Added idle NPC barks for Iris and Theo



Adding Flightless Tank footstep event and data table setup



Adding tank attack movements audio and events and notifys



Ely - nav modifier volumes in Tundra, persistent level



Ely - changed Alien rock nav settings to NavArea_Null



Adding flightless slam attacks. Heavy and medium. Anim notifys audio and events



Increase Jackhammer wear and decrease durability



Jackhammer first pass implementation



Adding sulfur worm death vocalisation and notifys



Added first pass T5 Hazmat suit sk meshes, materials and textures and updated D_armour



Updated fireflies particle spawn on cylinder shape surface and exposed controls



Added first pass T5 Hazmat suit sk meshes, materials and textures and updated D_armour



DH: World radiation values > 0.1 will now spawn irradiated enemies at location instead of regular spawn table





Welcome to Week 199.This week, we’re introducing 29 new international flags to Icarus, which are items used to decorate your outposts and bases. Whether you're representing your home or just adding a personal touch to your setup, these flags offer a colorful way to customize your world.Looking ahead to next week, we’re gearing up to celebrate a major milestone - our 200th weekly patch since Icarus first launched. To mark the occasion, we’ll be introducing a brand-new solar panel, allowing players to better integrate solar setups into their buildings.We’ve added 29 new international flags to Icarus, giving players a new way to personalize and decorate their bases. Whether you're flying the flag to represent your home or introducing some colors into your build, these flags are a great way to add character to your outpost.The flags are available at Tier 2 and can be crafted using the Decoration Bench. They require 5 Steel Ingots and 5 Rope each, making them relatively accessible once you've progressed a bit into the tech tree.Each flag comes with three display variations to suit different base styles and placements. You can choose between a large flagpole for outdoor areas, a smaller standing version for tighter spaces, or a wall-mounted option for a more compact decorative touch. This flexibility allows you to incorporate flags in a way that fits your aesthetic, whether you're building a rugged survival shelter or a high-tech base.Whether you're celebrating your roots or just want to bring some extra color to your build, these new flag decorations offer a fun and meaningful way to express yourself in-game.See the full list of flags belowIf you've been waiting for a chance to gift or pressure your friends into checking out Icarus then now is the time, while at its deepest discount ever. You'll also be able to pick up some of our DLC on sale as well.Next week, we’re introducing a new style of solar panel that offers the same power-generating functionality as the existing model but with a fresh look. This new design gives players more visual variety when building and customizing their power setups, allowing for a solar option that better fits different base styles. Functionally, it operates just like the current solar panel, providing clean, renewable energy during the day. Check out the preview below.