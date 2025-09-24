Patch Notes:
-Added a few small locations and campsites around map
-Lowered horizon fog opacity & sped up clouds
-When walking outside or inside the ambience will now smoothly transition between them instead of jumping from super rainy ambience to super quiet inside ambience
-All guns except pistols (with the exception of the Glock-Auto) have switchable fire modes now between semi-auto and auto (need to add sound when it is switched)
-AKU damage is now lower
-Redid collision for campers
-Two new camper locations in the tunnel near the town and one that's in-between the abandoned plane in the swamp and the lab location you need to find the keycode at to get to the big lab
-Added new syringe item around map that has unique animation
-Night vision now spawns in two more locations around the map (Lab & Military Base)
-Added more graffiti
-Replaced map to cave image
-Redid all trees in town area
-Added crowbar into lab
Fixes:
-Fixed floating tent and campsite at military base
-Fixed rakes death animations not transitioning right
-Fixed some buildings not switching to inside ambience
-Fixed streetlight hitbox to shoot it out being too small
-Fixed campers not switching to inside ambience when inside
