Patch Notes:





-Added a few small locations and campsites around map

-Lowered horizon fog opacity & sped up clouds

-When walking outside or inside the ambience will now smoothly transition between them instead of jumping from super rainy ambience to super quiet inside ambience

-All guns except pistols (with the exception of the Glock-Auto) have switchable fire modes now between semi-auto and auto (need to add sound when it is switched)

-AKU damage is now lower

-Redid collision for campers

-Two new camper locations in the tunnel near the town and one that's in-between the abandoned plane in the swamp and the lab location you need to find the keycode at to get to the big lab

-Added new syringe item around map that has unique animation

-Night vision now spawns in two more locations around the map (Lab & Military Base)

-Added more graffiti

-Replaced map to cave image

-Redid all trees in town area

-Added crowbar into lab







Fixes:





-Fixed floating tent and campsite at military base

-Fixed rakes death animations not transitioning right

-Fixed some buildings not switching to inside ambience

-Fixed streetlight hitbox to shoot it out being too small

-Fixed campers not switching to inside ambience when inside



