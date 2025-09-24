 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104347 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Are you ready for an amazing anniversary celebration? The NosVersary Event Server is now live! Join the party and have tons of fun with events, boosts and many more benefits!
  • Starts: 24th September 2025
  • Ends: 5th November 2025

What to Expect

  • Start as a specialist at level 56
  • Powerful permanent boosts
  • Epic events and weekend action
  • New Anniversary Battle Pass
  • Exclusive event achievements
  • Free character transfer at the end of the event (via the Battle Pass)
  • ... and much more!

Permanent Boosts

The following boosts are permanently active on the event server:
  • 2x EXP (3x on some weekends)
  • 2x Drops (3x on some weekends)
  • 2x Gold
  • 3x Fairy XP
  • 2x EXP for fishing, cooking, and training pets
  • 2x Family XP
  • 4x Reputation

Notes on the NosVersary Event Server
  • Equipment from Ibrahim’s raid can be crafted with the Gold Coin NPC in Act 5.
  • The number of antechambers in Act 8 and Act 9 raids has been reduced.
  • We will release more details about transferring to regular servers in a later announcement in due course.

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

