Are you ready for an amazing anniversary celebration? The NosVersary Event Server is now live! Join the party and have tons of fun with events, boosts and many more benefits!
- Starts: 24th September 2025
- Ends: 5th November 2025
What to Expect
- Start as a specialist at level 56
- Powerful permanent boosts
- Epic events and weekend action
- New Anniversary Battle Pass
- Exclusive event achievements
- Free character transfer at the end of the event (via the Battle Pass)
- ... and much more!
Permanent BoostsThe following boosts are permanently active on the event server:
- 2x EXP (3x on some weekends)
- 2x Drops (3x on some weekends)
- 2x Gold
- 3x Fairy XP
- 2x EXP for fishing, cooking, and training pets
- 2x Family XP
- 4x Reputation
Notes on the NosVersary Event Server
- Equipment from Ibrahim’s raid can be crafted with the Gold Coin NPC in Act 5.
- The number of antechambers in Act 8 and Act 9 raids has been reduced.
- We will release more details about transferring to regular servers in a later announcement in due course.
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
