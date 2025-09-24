Starts : 24th September 2025

: 24th September 2025 Ends: 5th November 2025

What to Expect

Start as a specialist at level 56

Powerful permanent boosts

Epic events and weekend action

New Anniversary Battle Pass

Exclusive event achievements

Free character transfer at the end of the event (via the Battle Pass)

... and much more!

Permanent Boosts

2x EXP (3x on some weekends)

2x Drops (3x on some weekends)

2x Gold

3x Fairy XP

2x EXP for fishing, cooking, and training pets

2x Family XP

4x Reputation

Equipment from Ibrahim’s raid can be crafted with the Gold Coin NPC in Act 5.

The number of antechambers in Act 8 and Act 9 raids has been reduced.

We will release more details about transferring to regular servers in a later announcement in due course.

Are you ready for an amazing anniversary celebration? The NosVersary Event Server is now live! Join the party and have tons of fun with events, boosts and many more benefits!The following boosts are permanently active on the event server:Have fun!The NosTale Team