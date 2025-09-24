Hello everyone,

Thank you so much for your patience—this update turned out far bigger than we first expected, and we’re really excited to finally share it with you! Our main goal with this update is to make Coreless’s battles feel sharper, more dynamic, and more rewarding, while simplifying systems that previously cluttered the moment-to-moment experience.

1. Map Progression

The progression system has been fully revamped. Coreless now features shorter, mission-based gameplay tied together with a structured map. Completing each mission node unlocks tougher challenges, along with new powers and characters. Missions have also been redesigned to feel more engaging and focused.

2. Session Progression

The session experience has been overhauled to put more focus on slaying monsters and building your run. You now gain experience by defeating enemies, completing objectives, and taking on challenge events. Each time you level up, you can select from a range of upgrades, powers, and mods to enhance your character for that run.

The overall flow now leans closer to a Survivor-like experience, while still built around Coreless’s battle system. You can equip up to two powers per run, and consumables have been removed. All powers and abilities are now significantly more impactful, giving you the freedom to choose which ones to invest in as you shape your build.

Overdrive Abilities no longer require charging by default, but with the right upgrades you can enable charge mechanics for massively amplified effects. Your movement is also less restricted when charging Overdrive abilities. The design space left behind by the removal of consumables will be further explored in future updates.

3. Research System

A brand-new Research System has been added alongside the Talent Tree, giving you more ways to strengthen your characters and powers. Spend Printed Circuit to specialize in your favorite abilities or characters, unlocking permanent perks, upgrades, and stat boosts. As you unlock more Powers and Characters, more Research options open up.

4. Shop System & Addon Update

The old Tick System for addons has been replaced by a new Shop System, making it clearer and more flexible to choose what you want. The shop refreshes its inventory as you play, offering a wider selection. Addons have also been rebalanced to be much stronger, and many now include in-session upgrades—allowing you to craft builds that lean heavily on addons as well as powers.

5. Talent Tree Update

The Talent Tree has been streamlined: stats are stronger, and redundant nodes have been removed so every choice feels more impactful.

6. Resources & Profile Rating Update

Printed Circuit is now the universal currency for all meta-progression. Profile Rating no longer depends on Mech Debris and instead levels up through its own experience system. Complete sessions to raise your profile level, while Printed Circuit fuels Research, Addons, and other upgrades.

7. Removed Features

We’ve removed several systems that we felt added more clutter and confusion than meaningful fun. This includes Ticks, Consumables, and Cyphers. While we still like the original ideas behind these features, their current implementations weren’t effective. We’ll look for better ways to reintroduce these elements in the future.

This is only the surface, there are plenty more changes waiting to be discovered, so take your time exploring and let us know what you think!

Your previous progress (profile rating, addons, and character unlocks) is preserved. That said, we recommend starting a fresh save to fully experience the new systems from the beginning. If you stick with your old save, you’ll still need to replay from the first mission to unlock all the new powers and progression content.

You may also notice that the new character isn’t included yet. With this update being such a major overhaul, we want to make sure the systems settle in smoothly before adding more complexity. The character update is planned for next month, and we’ll share more details as we get closer.

Thanks again for playing and supporting us! This is our biggest step forward yet, and we can’t wait to hear your feedback!

All the best,

Turtles