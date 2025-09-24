(This is a machine translation; the official localized version will be updated with each big announcement.)
Fixes
1.Fixed an issue where certain map nodes could not be clicked.
2.Fixed an issue in [Descent] where, after completing the KPI but with moon meteors still present, players could choose not to leave and thus skip the stage.
3.Fixed an issue where continuing into Endless Mode after [Descent] did not remove the Harsh Year effect.
4.Fixed an issue where a popup would appear at the end of every year after clearing [Descent].
5.Fixed an issue where [Stone Gamble] would cause ore gold income to reset to zero.
6.Fixed an issue where players could still use hotkeys to draw cards after playing [Mill Two].
7.Fixed an issue where buying a template in the shop did not update the health display.
8.Fixed an issue where [Leech Therapy] did not properly display leeches after being obtained.
9.Fixed an issue where yellow bean faces could appear in the gameplay record.
10.Fixed several localization issues.
V1.1.1
