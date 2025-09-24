- Made most popups show faster (less fade in)
- Fixed synth modules not coming back on reinforce in some cases
- Fixed discord nickname update .0
- Fixed hangar Cycle All not working quite right
- Fixed some text spacing issues
Version 0.70.0.2
