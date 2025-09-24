 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104093 Edited 24 September 2025 – 06:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made most popups show faster (less fade in)
  • Fixed synth modules not coming back on reinforce in some cases
  • Fixed discord nickname update .0
  • Fixed hangar Cycle All not working quite right
  • Fixed some text spacing issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
