- Fixed allies not receiving a damaged mech back after being destroyed in a mission on Normal difficulty in Campaign 2 and 3.
- Reworked the visuals of the SB01 Sunflower Legs.
- Fixed some enemy spawn points being underground in Campaign 3.
- Fixed some old environment models in the Canyons rest area in campaign 2.
Hotfix 2.0.2: Co-Op Revive Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
