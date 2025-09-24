 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104072
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed allies not receiving a damaged mech back after being destroyed in a mission on Normal difficulty in Campaign 2 and 3.
  • Reworked the visuals of the SB01 Sunflower Legs.
  • Fixed some enemy spawn points being underground in Campaign 3.
  • Fixed some old environment models in the Canyons rest area in campaign 2.

