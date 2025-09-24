 Skip to content
Core Behaviors

1. Input Handling

• Accepts player input (throttle, brake, steer, etc.) via RCC_InputManager or can be overridden for AI/external control.

• Supports manual, automatic, and semi-automatic gear shifting.

2. Physics & Dynamics

• Uses Unity’s Rigidbody for physics.

• Manages wheels via custom RCC_WheelCollider components.

• Calculates and applies torque, brake, and steering per wheel.

• Implements anti-roll bars, downforce, and dynamic center of mass adjustment for stability.

3. Driving Assistance

• Features ABS, TCS, ESP, steering/traction helpers, and angular drag helper for realistic handling and safety.

• Drift detection and drift mode support.

4. Engine & Gearbox

• Simulates engine torque curve, RPM, inertia, and rev limiter.

• Handles fuel consumption, engine heat, and turbo/NOS boost.

5. Audio & Visuals

• Dynamically manages engine, wind, brake, and collision sounds.

• Animates steering wheel and manages vehicle lights and indicators.

6. Damage & Collisions

• Supports mesh deformation, collision particles, and crash sounds.

• Can auto-reset if flipped or stuck.

7. Customization & Events

• Integrates with a customizer for visual upgrades.

• Fires events on spawn, destroy, and collision.

Update & FixedUpdate Loops

• Update(): Handles input, audio, visual feedback, and drift logic.

• FixedUpdate(): Manages physics, engine, steering, wheels, driving assists, and applies forces.

Extensibility

• Highly modular: Many features can be toggled or overridden.

• Supports both player and AI control.

---

Summary:

RCC_CarControllerV4 is a feature-rich, modular car controller for Unity, simulating realistic vehicle physics, input, audio, and visual feedback, with extensive support for driving assists, damage, and customization.

1. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

• Purpose: Prevents wheel lockup during heavy braking.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the ABS boolean.

• Threshold: ABSThreshold (default 0.35).

• Behavior:

• When braking, the script monitors wheel slip.

• If slip exceeds ABSThreshold, ABS modulates brake torque to prevent lockup.

• The flag ABSAct is set true when ABS is active.

• Note: The actual modulation logic is likely handled inside the RCC_WheelCollider or related methods, as this class sets up the flag and threshold.

---

2. TCS (Traction Control System)

• Purpose: Prevents excessive wheel spin during acceleration.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the TCS boolean.

• Strength: TCSStrength (default 0.5).

• Behavior:

• When accelerating, the script checks for wheel slip.

• If slip exceeds TCSStrength, throttle or torque is reduced to regain traction.

• The flag TCSAct is set true when TCS is active.

• Note: Like ABS, the actual torque reduction is likely handled in wheel or engine logic.

---

3. ESP (Electronic Stability Program)

• Purpose: Maintains vehicle stability by correcting understeer/oversteer.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the ESP boolean.

• Threshold: ESPThreshold (default 0.5), Strength: ESPStrength (default 0.25).

• Behavior:

• In ESPCheck():

• Calculates frontSlip and rearSlip from wheel colliders.

• If frontSlip exceeds ESPThreshold, sets underSteering = true.

• If rearSlip exceeds ESPThreshold, sets overSteering = true.

• If either is true, ESPAct = true and the system may apply corrective braking/torque.

• If ESPBroken is true, ESP is disabled.

• Note: Actual corrective actions are likely applied in the Wheels() method when ESPAct is true.

---

4. Steering Helper

• Purpose: Helps correct small steering errors and maintain intended direction.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the steeringHelper boolean.

• Strengths: steerHelperLinearVelStrength, steerHelperAngularVelStrength.

• Behavior:

• In SteerHelper():

• Compares the vehicle’s velocity direction and steering direction.

• Applies a corrective torque to the Rigidbody to align the car’s movement with its steering.

• Adjusts linear velocity to reduce unwanted yaw.

• Only active when the car is grounded.

---

5. Traction Helper

• Purpose: Reduces over-rotation/spin at moderate slip angles.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the tractionHelper boolean.

• Strength: tractionHelperStrength.

• Behavior:

• In TractionHelper():

• Calculates the angle between the car’s forward direction and its velocity.

• If the yaw angle and steering angle are opposed, reduces the sideways stiffness of the front wheels (via tractionHelpedSidewaysStiffness).

• This makes the car less likely to spin out at moderate slip angles.

---

6. Angular Drag Helper

• Purpose: Dynamically increases angular drag at higher speeds to reduce spin.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by the angularDragHelper boolean.

• Strength: angularDragHelperStrength.

• Behavior:

• In AngularDragHelper():

• Sets Rigid.angularDamping based on speed and the helper’s strength.

• Higher speeds result in more angular damping, making the car less likely to spin uncontrollably.

---

7. Steering Limiter & Counter-Steering

• Purpose:

• Steering Limiter: Reduces max steering input when sliding to prevent oversteer.

• Counter-Steering: Automatically applies counter-steer input when drifting.

• Implementation:

• Controlled by useSteeringLimiter and useCounterSteering.

• In SteeringAssistance():

• Calculates average sideways slip.

• If useSteeringLimiter is true, clamps steerInput based on slip.

• If useCounterSteering is true, sets counterSteerInput proportional to driftAngle and counterSteeringFactor.

---

8. Summary Table

| Feature | Toggle/Strength Fields | Main Method(s) | Effect | |---------------------|-------------------------------|------------------------|------------------------------------------------------------------------| | ABS | ABS, ABSThreshold | (Wheel logic) | Modulates brake to prevent lockup | | TCS | TCS, TCSStrength | (Wheel/engine logic) | Reduces torque to prevent wheel spin | | ESP | ESP, ESPThreshold, ESPStrength | ESPCheck, Wheels | Detects/corrects under/oversteer, applies corrective braking/torque | | Steering Helper | steeringHelper, steerHelper* | SteerHelper | Applies torque to align velocity and steering | | Traction Helper | tractionHelper, tractionHelperStrength | TractionHelper | Reduces front wheel grip to prevent spin at moderate slip | | Angular Drag Helper | angularDragHelper, angularDragHelperStrength | AngularDragHelper | Increases angular drag at high speed | | Steering Limiter | useSteeringLimiter | SteeringAssistance | Reduces max steering input when sliding | | Counter-Steering | useCounterSteering, counterSteeringFactor | SteeringAssistance | Adds counter-steer input when drifting |

---

In summary:

Each assist feature is modular, can be toggled or tuned, and works together to provide a realistic, stable, and user-friendly driving experience. The actual intervention (e.g., torque/brake modulation) is often handled in the wheel or engine logic, with this class orchestrating the detection and activation of each assist.

