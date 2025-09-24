'Static Metal' no longer incorrectly keeps its level between runs

'Ritual of Pain' no longer spelled incorrectly

Fixed an issue where players would keep more money on death than they were supposed to

Fixed a typo in the Cultist descriptions

Fixed a typo in the Merchant Badge Charm

Fixed a bug where Reiklund's spin attack couldn't hit the player if they were standing in it on the frame it started

Fireballs shot by Fairies no longer attempt to hit bosses in 3 dimensions

'Spirit Sword' and 'Fire Fairy' will no longer incorrectly attack the origin point of the Sewer boss

Experience orbs now come in different sizes and colors depending on their value

Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally spawn at incorrect positions

Acquired gold is now correctly reduced if they player Returns to Town during a run

Shrines can no longer spawn duplicate Active Relics when playing single player

Gold Goblin can no longer be healed by the Cultist Shaman

Fixed a bug where Animated Weaponry's sprite's would be incorrect until they attacked

Active relics you already have no longer display an erroneous 'Replace' UI prompt