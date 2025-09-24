Fixes
'Static Metal' no longer incorrectly keeps its level between runs
'Ritual of Pain' no longer spelled incorrectly
Fixed an issue where players would keep more money on death than they were supposed to
Fixed a typo in the Cultist descriptions
Fixed a typo in the Merchant Badge Charm
Fixed a bug where Reiklund's spin attack couldn't hit the player if they were standing in it on the frame it started
Fireballs shot by Fairies no longer attempt to hit bosses in 3 dimensions
'Spirit Sword' and 'Fire Fairy' will no longer incorrectly attack the origin point of the Sewer boss
Experience orbs now come in different sizes and colors depending on their value
Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally spawn at incorrect positions
Acquired gold is now correctly reduced if they player Returns to Town during a run
Shrines can no longer spawn duplicate Active Relics when playing single player
Gold Goblin can no longer be healed by the Cultist Shaman
Fixed a bug where Animated Weaponry's sprite's would be incorrect until they attacked
Active relics you already have no longer display an erroneous 'Replace' UI prompt
Survivability relics now correctly have a green card on the level up screen
Changes
Mercenary's Up Special is no longer silent
Removed the relic 'Quickdraw Sheath' until we can improve it
Reduced the effect of the Movement Speed upgrade and increased base cost to $500
Adjusted the knockback of the Bounty Hunter's gun
'Bomb' Relic no longer falls through platforms
Experience orbs now spawn over the whole enemy, rather than in a box at their origin
Adjusted stage-based enemy damage scaling
Combat shrines in the sewer will now spawn Ratkin rather than Slimes
Gold Goblin now turns around when it runs into a wall
'Throwing Axe' now has a sound effect
Flying enemies can now fly through platforms
Improved animation of Animated Weaponry's attacks
Animated Weaponry can no longer attack the moment they spawn
Elevators in the Sewer now have platforms in the background
Improved the descriptions of the following relics
King's Gambit
Bloodlust
Wind Blade
Meshef
Slowed down his slam and swipe attacks to make them easier to react to
Will no longer attack immediately after spawning
Anarayloth
Anarayloth's hands will float higher before slamming to improve readability in some situations
Anarayloth's hands now have a limit to the distance they can travel
UI/UX
Improved readability current effect of upgrades in the shop
Improved readability of text in talk bubbles
Improved readability of disabled buttons for Yes/No prompts
Improved readability of numbers on the Stats screen in the Museum
Players can now choose their costume with the interact button
Players can now leave Love's Crafts with the cancel button
New sound effects for purchasing upgrades at Love's Crafts
Updated font for achievement popup after a run
Level up screen now correctly shows the Level Up Description for relics you already have
Shrine Activation cost no longer overlaps the shrine name
Costume list now properly scrolls with keyboard input
Removed the 'Halfrate Vsync' option and replaced it with a frame rate dropdown
Improved presentation of non 16:9 resolutions
Added an icon letting players know if they unlocked new charms to Love's Crafts
Relics now appear in front of the level up screen during a run
Controls now only show for current control type on pause menu
The game now tells players why they can't pick up a duplicate Active Relic
