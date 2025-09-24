 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20104015 Edited 24 September 2025 – 05:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • 'Static Metal' no longer incorrectly keeps its level between runs

  • 'Ritual of Pain' no longer spelled incorrectly

  • Fixed an issue where players would keep more money on death than they were supposed to

  • Fixed a typo in the Cultist descriptions

  • Fixed a typo in the Merchant Badge Charm

  • Fixed a bug where Reiklund's spin attack couldn't hit the player if they were standing in it on the frame it started

  • Fireballs shot by Fairies no longer attempt to hit bosses in 3 dimensions

  • 'Spirit Sword' and 'Fire Fairy' will no longer incorrectly attack the origin point of the Sewer boss

  • Experience orbs now come in different sizes and colors depending on their value

  • Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally spawn at incorrect positions

  • Acquired gold is now correctly reduced if they player Returns to Town during a run

  • Shrines can no longer spawn duplicate Active Relics when playing single player

  • Gold Goblin can no longer be healed by the Cultist Shaman

  • Fixed a bug where Animated Weaponry's sprite's would be incorrect until they attacked

  • Active relics you already have no longer display an erroneous 'Replace' UI prompt

  • Survivability relics now correctly have a green card on the level up screen

Changes

  • Mercenary's Up Special is no longer silent

  • Removed the relic 'Quickdraw Sheath' until we can improve it

  • Reduced the effect of the Movement Speed upgrade and increased base cost to $500

  • Adjusted the knockback of the Bounty Hunter's gun

  • 'Bomb' Relic no longer falls through platforms

  • Experience orbs now spawn over the whole enemy, rather than in a box at their origin

  • Adjusted stage-based enemy damage scaling

  • Combat shrines in the sewer will now spawn Ratkin rather than Slimes

  • Gold Goblin now turns around when it runs into a wall

  • 'Throwing Axe' now has a sound effect

  • Flying enemies can now fly through platforms

  • Improved animation of Animated Weaponry's attacks

  • Animated Weaponry can no longer attack the moment they spawn

  • Elevators in the Sewer now have platforms in the background

  • Improved the descriptions of the following relics

    • King's Gambit

    • Bloodlust

    • Wind Blade

Meshef

  • Slowed down his slam and swipe attacks to make them easier to react to

  • Will no longer attack immediately after spawning

Anarayloth

  • Anarayloth's hands will float higher before slamming to improve readability in some situations

  • Anarayloth's hands now have a limit to the distance they can travel

UI/UX

  • Improved readability current effect of upgrades in the shop

  • Improved readability of text in talk bubbles

  • Improved readability of disabled buttons for Yes/No prompts

  • Improved readability of numbers on the Stats screen in the Museum

  • Players can now choose their costume with the interact button

  • Players can now leave Love's Crafts with the cancel button

  • New sound effects for purchasing upgrades at Love's Crafts

  • Updated font for achievement popup after a run

  • Level up screen now correctly shows the Level Up Description for relics you already have

  • Shrine Activation cost no longer overlaps the shrine name

  • Costume list now properly scrolls with keyboard input

  • Removed the 'Halfrate Vsync' option and replaced it with a frame rate dropdown

  • Improved presentation of non 16:9 resolutions

  • Added an icon letting players know if they unlocked new charms to Love's Crafts

  • Relics now appear in front of the level up screen during a run

  • Controls now only show for current control type on pause menu

  • The game now tells players why they can't pick up a duplicate Active Relic

