- Fixed the description of spells;

- The "Stolen Supplies" quest has been adjusted. The number of necessary items and their location have been changed;

- Added decoration for loot container views;

- New stores have been added in all significant localities;

- The day and night lighting has been adjusted;

- The dialogue system of the main characters has been expanded;

- Adjusted the emotion system of the characters;

- Added the ability to hide/show the interface Ч Alt+C;

- Added sorting and color separation of story and side quests in the "Active Tasks" window;

- Enhanced character reactions to on-the-spot downtime;

- Added a scream animation when falling;

- Fixed music playback on the pages of the magic book after closing;

- Added the mystery of the magic sphere;

- Added the mystery of the stone circle;

- Added the mystery of the great treasure of the obelisks;

- Introduced a system for saving states of buffs and debuffs after loading;

- Improved stores. If the store is closed, the seller will inform you of the opening hours.;

- The Book of magic bookmarks have been fixed;

- Spells in the quick slot are now highlighted in the Book of Magic.;

- The status of the fast slot has been added to the save;

- The help has been expanded with the items "Alchemy" and "If stuck";

- Added character status display (holding the PCM on the character icon);

- Added the display of group spells (holding the PCM on the knight icon);

- Fixed saving audio settings;

- Added magic books for sale;

- Twenty-eight (28) spells have been cast;

- Added new alchemical recipes;

- Fixed double rollback after using magic by a herbalist;

- Introduced negative character states: poisoning, illness, fright, and insanity;

- Redesigned the item modification system;

- Modified items will now appear more frequently in chests.;

- Dead characters no longer participate in combat or take damage.;

- Fixed the work of the trainers;

- Fixed a bug that causes NPCs to randomly disappear.;

- The operation of the inventory has been optimized, now the grass cover should not disappear after the inventory is closed;

- Adjusted the windows of information about the object and about the spell, which appear on the RMB;

- Fixed a bug that allows you to buy an item in a store, but not receive it due to an overstocked inventory.;

- The system of transition to the dungeon and back has been improved;

- Changed the algorithm of the character's appearance in the world after loading;

- Added the option to transfer items between characters in the game by clicking on the numbers 1-5 corresponding to the character's number. The character must be active and have free space for this item.;

- The "Speed" attribute is now involved in calculating the attack rollback;

- Bonuses for items, barrels, essences, etc. are displayed as part of the base value;

- Rollback of attacks and spells has been set to the in-game timer. It won't work to wait out the rollback in a pause now.;

- Spell rollback now depends on the skill level of the character;

- The curse reduces the chance of casting spells;

- Added mana and health regeneration from item modifiers;

- Attribute bonuses from items are now correctly displayed as added to the base value.;

- Added enchantment effects such as immunity to disease and immunity to poison;

- Changed the Keeper voice control;

- Optimized the code;

- Spelling errors have been fixed (and new ones added);

- Added new, as yet unknown misunderstandings :)