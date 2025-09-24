- Fixed the description of spells;
- The "Stolen Supplies" quest has been adjusted. The number of necessary items and their location have been changed;
- Added decoration for loot container views;
- New stores have been added in all significant localities;
- The day and night lighting has been adjusted;
- The dialogue system of the main characters has been expanded;
- Adjusted the emotion system of the characters;
- Added the ability to hide/show the interface Ч Alt+C;
- Added sorting and color separation of story and side quests in the "Active Tasks" window;
- Enhanced character reactions to on-the-spot downtime;
- Added a scream animation when falling;
- Fixed music playback on the pages of the magic book after closing;
- Added the mystery of the magic sphere;
- Added the mystery of the stone circle;
- Added the mystery of the great treasure of the obelisks;
- Introduced a system for saving states of buffs and debuffs after loading;
- Improved stores. If the store is closed, the seller will inform you of the opening hours.;
- The Book of magic bookmarks have been fixed;
- Spells in the quick slot are now highlighted in the Book of Magic.;
- The status of the fast slot has been added to the save;
- The help has been expanded with the items "Alchemy" and "If stuck";
- Added character status display (holding the PCM on the character icon);
- Added the display of group spells (holding the PCM on the knight icon);
- Fixed saving audio settings;
- Added magic books for sale;
- Twenty-eight (28) spells have been cast;
- Added new alchemical recipes;
- Fixed double rollback after using magic by a herbalist;
- Introduced negative character states: poisoning, illness, fright, and insanity;
- Redesigned the item modification system;
- Modified items will now appear more frequently in chests.;
- Dead characters no longer participate in combat or take damage.;
- Fixed the work of the trainers;
- Fixed a bug that causes NPCs to randomly disappear.;
- The operation of the inventory has been optimized, now the grass cover should not disappear after the inventory is closed;
- Adjusted the windows of information about the object and about the spell, which appear on the RMB;
- Fixed a bug that allows you to buy an item in a store, but not receive it due to an overstocked inventory.;
- The system of transition to the dungeon and back has been improved;
- Changed the algorithm of the character's appearance in the world after loading;
- Added the option to transfer items between characters in the game by clicking on the numbers 1-5 corresponding to the character's number. The character must be active and have free space for this item.;
- The "Speed" attribute is now involved in calculating the attack rollback;
- Bonuses for items, barrels, essences, etc. are displayed as part of the base value;
- Rollback of attacks and spells has been set to the in-game timer. It won't work to wait out the rollback in a pause now.;
- Spell rollback now depends on the skill level of the character;
- The curse reduces the chance of casting spells;
- Added mana and health regeneration from item modifiers;
- Attribute bonuses from items are now correctly displayed as added to the base value.;
- Added enchantment effects such as immunity to disease and immunity to poison;
- Changed the Keeper voice control;
- Optimized the code;
- Spelling errors have been fixed (and new ones added);
- Added new, as yet unknown misunderstandings :)
