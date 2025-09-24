- Papa Prestigio Rank 6 has been updated.

- Due to changes in the order and effects of Papa Prestigio, existing save data has been reset.(Design Score remains intact.) Therefore, if you were previously benefiting from Papa Prestigio effects, we kindly ask you to select your desired effect again.

- The duration of Papa Prestigio’s Power Surge effect has been reduced to 15 seconds. Since the effect had been incorrectly applied for 30 seconds due to a bug (instead of the intended 20 seconds), you may feel the reduction more strongly.

- When selecting the Cvex Capacity buff in Papa Prestigio, the number of additional Cvex granted has been increased from 1 to 2.

- Rank 6 interior items have been added. About 71 autumn-themed items are now available across the categories Light, Furniture, Entertainment, Neon Signs, Wall Art, Food Replica, and Theme. In addition, the Food Replica category and related props have been newly added.

- Installed props now remain in the list, making it easier to place the same prop repeatedly.