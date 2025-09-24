Explosive Odds is OUT NOW!!

We have had a ton of fun developing this game and now we hope you have a ton of fun playing it! Huge thank you to everyone who has been following the game and wishlisted! If you do end up playing the game consider leaving a review as it helps us out a lot! 🩷

Get it here:



We will be holding a discord community play event this Saturday the 27th at 1pm pst. The discord is also the best place to stay up to date with announcements and development. Plus more community events and the place for suggestions and feedback.

Join the discord here:

https://discord.gg/y7guXuWJqP

There will also be a small supporter pack DLC that will be out sometime very soon. For those of you who want to give us a little extra support.

Happy Exploding! 💣💥🤖

-Pig Bot Games Team