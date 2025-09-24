 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20103820 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The art revamp for our released chapters is finally complete! We typically use 3D-rendered placeholder environment art to set the vibe until we can get hand-drawn versions with all the custom details we want. And now those placeholders have all been replaced through Chapter 5!

As for the next batch of chapters in the works, Ch 6-7 are undergoing edits thanks to beta feedback, and the Ch 8 beta version is on the way. As always, we welcome you to chat with us on Discord!

