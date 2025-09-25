After much wailing and gnashing of teeth, The Adventures of Badgersaw is blessed with its first major update!

Version 1.1 sees almost the entire code-base ripped apart and recreated from the ground up. It was much too messy for me to reliably build future chapters off of, and now it’s nice and clean.

In addition, I took this opportunity to add several new features that couldn’t make the cut for release, a non-exhaustive list of these is as follows:

Three new expression portraits for Mr L and Tantalum, retro-fitted to the story of Chapter 1.

A host of new wandering dialogue scenes which trigger randomly as you explore the cavern.

A new extras menu containing a Gallery & Music Room.

Some slight corrections to the script including spelling and grammar, we well as certain dialogue routes not triggering when they were supposed to.

A bunch of new chibi-style artwork to compliment the score screen at the end of the chapter.

I have thoroughly bug-tested the new version, and also developed a tool which allows save-files to automatically migrate, meaning you can load an old save and continue from where you left off! In the unfortunate case that any bugs have managed to slip through the cracks, be sure to let me know in the community forums or on the official discord.

Chapter 2 progress is also continuing! The new code-base allows me to add new rooms, abilities, puzzles and dialogue into the game with very little stress, so the pace is very much picking up.

I’ll see you again when Chapter 2 has more to show, until then, take care!