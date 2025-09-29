Now available, the latest update to Ra Ra BOOM provides a ton of improvements. This is the best time to buy Ra Ra BOOM, especially since it’s 25% off for a limited time. Or you can get even more with the Ra Ra BOOM Deluxe Edition (also at a limited-time discount).

Get 50% Off with the Deluxe Edition Bundle

We’ve had a blast watching people stream the game over its first month. We’ve paid attention to your comments. And we see that, in some areas, we’ve made the game too difficult. There’s also some confusion on some of our key game mechanics. So, we spent the last few weeks making Ra Ra even better.

The first stage, Prologue, is meant to ease you into the game and get you comfortable with the gameplay. It was, surprisingly, one of the most difficult levels in the entire game. Not anymore! You’ll find more help along the way, too, including a recommendation system built into the Scrap Shop to help you choose the best upgrades. If you like to stream, we’ve integrated Crowd Control, an innovative system that enables your audience to interact with Ra Ra while you play.

Below is a detailed list of changes. We hope you give Ra Ra BOOM a chance. And if you do, please write a review. We’d love to hear your thoughts.

Gameplay & Combat Adjustments

Improved combat feel. Player attacks are punchier and can be canceled for a quick change in strategy.

Health pickups convert to special bar charge if the player is already at max health.

Added a temporary shield after executing a special attack.

Enemy hitboxes have been made larger for clarity.

Increased hitboxes of objects in Arcade level to maximize your destruction.

Reanimating robot enemies deal less explosion damage and are less likely to reanimate.

UI & Quality of Life

In single-player, you can now choose any character to respawn as when you die.

Player indicators have been added to easily identify who you’re controlling in multiplayer.

The Scrap Shop now shows a recommendation icon to help you spend your scrap wisely.

Scrap Shop text tutorial updates at the bottom of the screen: clarified unlocks are shared, clarified the tag team upgrade as co-op only, and clarified how bullet upgrades operate.

Summary screen now displays all Homework assignments and grays out locked ones until they are unlocked.

Cutscene dialogue boxes no longer run off screen in windowed mode.

Challenge pop-ups no longer appear at every launch.

Gameplay tips added to the loading screen.

Introduced new text boxes for improved readability.

Balancing & Fixes

Lowered report card score to get an A+ by 5,000 points in Prologue level 1.

Fewer enemies spawn in early Prologue arenas.

The Prologue level 1 boss now deals less damage, making the fight feel more balanced.

Added NPC Nezz voice tutorial in Prologue explaining how combat works in lanes.

Zoi’s HQ level 9 boss fight improvements: Improved Attack Telegraphing: Zoi now performs a noticeable up-and-down jiggle to signal incoming attacks, making it easier for players to anticipate and react. Pickup Spawns: Zoi rocks can now drop health or ammo pickups, adding a helpful layer of resource management during combat. Final Run Enhancements: We've added a few enemies during the final run sequence to serve as fodder, giving players a chance to get ammo pickups or health before the final showdown. Movement: Zoi's movement patterns have been improved.



Bug Fixes

Various achievement/notification errors have been resolved.

Fixed issues with quitting via keyboard on PC.

Corrected multiple combat animation bugs (uppercut, spike, pistol whip follow-ups).

Resolved audio bugs where shadow enemies triggered SFX without attacking.

Other