24 September 2025 Build 20103511 Edited 24 September 2025 – 06:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments::

  • Added new equipment to the Achievements collection.

  • When switching tabs in **The Eternal Arena**, the first level of the current tab is now selected by default.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Mercenary equipment could randomly roll affixes that grant monster skills.

  • Fixed an issue where the stats from the Ascension feature would reset after relogging.

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent players from entering the game under specific conditions.

  • Fixed a display issue with The Eternal Arena interface's position when using the bottom navigation bar at certain resolutions.

