Feature Adjustments::
Added new equipment to the Achievements collection.
When switching tabs in **The Eternal Arena**, the first level of the current tab is now selected by default.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where Mercenary equipment could randomly roll affixes that grant monster skills.
Fixed an issue where the stats from the Ascension feature would reset after relogging.
Fixed an issue that could prevent players from entering the game under specific conditions.
Fixed a display issue with The Eternal Arena interface's position when using the bottom navigation bar at certain resolutions.
