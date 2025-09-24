ENEMIES This update introduces the Lurker, once human... now monster.

The Lurker will be able to pick up the players scent after sitting in one place for too long. This forces the player to move around to avoid detection.



AUDIO While not available yet, ray traced audio will HOPEFULLY be coming soon. It has been tested in the game engine however it is ready for release and will not be featured in this update.



UI I have made modifications to the graphics settings. Some of these changes include fixes to the color blindness settings not working, a rework of the upscaling method to now include a drop menu to select the upscaling/AA method.



I have reworked the save game menu to give a prompt before and after deleting save game slots.



OBJECTIVE SYSTEM While still not fully polished, I have fixed some issues with the objective system updating. For now you may have to use the interact button a few times to trigger the Objective object. You can view the location of objective objects by using the phone device (left shoulder on controller, space bar on keyboard).



The objective system is now being worked to trigger world events. At the moment I have made a small event to spawn a monster in the starting area once a certain objective is completed. The system is not flushed out yet but is being adapted for use with wider scenarios.



THE PLAYER To add a bit more immersion, I created a helmet that fits around the camera so the player is viewing through the characters helmet in game.



I am currently working the flashlight out a bit more to adjust for different lighting scenarios. Sometimes the flashlight feels to dark and sometimes it feels too bright. I may tie the flashlight to phone device in future updates.



RAY TRACING Ray Tracing has been re-enabled and no longer requires a restart of the game to function.



FSR FSR has been reworked along with the UI changes to behave properly. I'm still working out some settings but expect to have it fully working in the near future.



MULTIPLAYER Multiplayer may not work currently as I am re-working the online system otherwise there are no changes to the multiplayer mode. Expect issues with interaction events as I have reworked the interaction system a bit and have not fully updated the multiplayer behavior.



