26 September 2025 Build 20103409 Edited 27 September 2025 – 01:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Happy acceleration, everyone!

We have a short and sweet update for you today - a new costume pack DLC is now available!



The Sweet Baker Costume Pack contains a sweet new outfit for Saki (Sweet Maker) and Star Breaker (Star Baker), based on designs by Hono of OrangeJuice! The costumes are available to use immediately upon purchase.

We have a bigger update planned for this winter, so stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Acceleration of SUGURI 2 Depot 390711
