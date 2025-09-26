Sweet Baker Costume Pack Now Available!
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy acceleration, everyone!
We have a short and sweet update for you today - a new costume pack DLC is now available!
The Sweet Baker Costume Pack contains a sweet new outfit for Saki (Sweet Maker) and Star Breaker (Star Baker), based on designs by Hono of OrangeJuice! The costumes are available to use immediately upon purchase.
We have a bigger update planned for this winter, so stay tuned!
