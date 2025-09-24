- 0.8.2.x
- fixed player and enemies not responding to being attacked or within range
- fixed exception when opening HubStation ui
- hazard and contraband no longer stack. Highest rating or less is what you can take safely
- various other bugs I forgot to write down
