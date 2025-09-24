- Removed the "Stop targeting? Time spent will be lost." prompt from spellcasting. There is currently an irreducible ~1 second time cost for beginning the process of spellcasting, which is why that popup existed, but you had to deal with it every single time you backed out of the targeting menu, it was really obnoxious.

- Reduced the thickness of the denim cloak and denim overalls slightly.

- Removed "pair of" from all item names, as nobody's going to see "boots" and think that it's one boot. Plurals still become "pairs of" as "boots (2)" is less clear.

- Restricted the military base to the Overrun scenario. This scenario is one of my favorites and a great way to learn how to play the game by giving the player access to everything they could ever want, but restricting their ability to actually use any of it unless they get clever. Unfortunately, if you approach the base from the outside with enough gear to break in, it is simply a run-ender, as it instantly satisfies every need you could ever have for the rest of your natural life. Someday I'd like to revisit this by making the military base into an incredibly difficult location teeming with armed+armored ferals, robots, traps, etc.

- Removed some vehicles from the regional dump and made the cars dumped there heavily damaged rather than lightly. Also made most of the items damaged.

- Slightly adjusted vehicle spawns everywhere else, mostly just making military vehicles a bit less common.

- Changed batrachian's whipping tongue mutation to use an EoC. This mutation no longer grants any damaging attacks, it just drags the targeted enemy into melee when activated.

- Changed gastropod's rasping tongue mutation to barbed tongue. This is an integrated item similar to fangs which replaces standard attacks 1/3 of the time (unless the mouth is covered) and has a slightly higher than usual chance to apply any mutated venom the gastropod may have. This mutation no longer replaces muscle consolidation, you get to keep both.

- Gastropod's harpoon tongue keeps the integrated item/attack and also grants a new activated attack (via the { menu) similar to whipping tongue, except that it does damage. Currently, this activated attack does not apply venom, though hopefully that's something I can get working soon.

- @Sem added separation funnels to a few more locations. They're not meant to be rare items, it's a pretty common piece of laboratory glassware, so now you should have a small chance of finding them anywhere you find other lab stuff.

- Made all of Chemical Imbalance's random effects have a 50% chance of not happening, so that it's less spammy.

- Updated Jittery's description and made the duration of the shakes it applies heavily randomized instead of always lasting 30 got damb minutes.

- Fences, when smashed, were sometimes boring holes into the sewers below. This is something I've backported two or three fixes from DDA for, and as it turns out, it's still not fixed over there either. I've tried a different method that puts a stop to this issue with fences for now, but it might still cause problems elsewhere, we'll see.

- The welding store had way more stuff than you could ever use in it. It's supposed to be a really nice find, but it was over the top. It's been toned down a bit, should be saner now.

- Funnels now properly collect water at a rate commeasurate with the rate of precipitation. This means that if it's only drizzling, you will need to wait quite some time to get any water at all.

- Sword bayonets have been rebalanced slightly, using the tanto as a guideline as it's a similar weapon. They have a bit less stab and a bit more bash than the tanto, which should help them punch through enemy armor without coming off as more precise than a blade that isn't designed to be stuck on the end of a gun. They now fit in knife sheaths instead of sword scabbards, as they're pretty small.

- Crafting will no longer spam you with "so-and-so helps you craft..." messages while you browse the crafting menu. You'll only see that if you actually craft something.

There's some new messaging clarifying where you got access to a recipe from if it's one that one of your NPC followers has memorized.

- Crafting's autopickup range has been significantly expanded. It now goes 8 steps horizontally, 6 steps diagonally, or 4 steps vertically (as Z levels count for 2) or any combination thereof from your position to retrieve materials and components. If you have trouble imagining this, just understand that the crafting pickup radius is a sphere. As always, it needs a safely walkable path to do this. Ladders and stairs are OK, but it won't path through fire or try to climb trees for you.

- The above also applies to a ton of map functions affecting vehicles, UPS, appliances, and functional furniture. It may(?) let electrical cables for appliances go farther than before.

- @a666 contributed some code fixes to make the game more compiler friendly. I don't know what was up with the code that got fixed or how it ever compiled as it was, but you shouldn't notice this unless you're building at home.

I removed the bandit farm/work camp thing. This was a pretty nonsensical location that was just a huge field of cannabis, somehow growing in april, out in the open, with no fences or any protection from pests, and like two bandits inside a building made entirely out of palisades. Nonsensical. You will see some error messages in already-generated worlds. Just ignore them.

- Fixed the laminated glass and porthole tiles.

- Fixed Gemma's fertility supplement mission. As long as you don't eat the pills, she'll properly pay you on completion.

- Fixed the random stool hanging out in the window at the small lighthouse.

- The bandit farm removal was causing some errors and even a couple of crashes. That's fixed! No more of either.

- Blood comes in units of 250ml, and because of how butchery works, you were always able to get at least 1 unit from anything that bled. That means you could kill a sparrow and get a whole cup of blood out of it! What's worse, blood had about twice the kcal it was supposed to and even if you drank it raw, it was totally free of parasites, which is not how blood works! Raw blood is now grosser to consume than raw meat. It has about half the kcal. It is less risky than raw meat in terms of parasites, but animal and mutant animal blood is risky to consume raw unless you are a Hemovore. Hemovores are immune to catching parasites from blood.

- Raw mutant meat and mutant blood now carry a 25% higher risk of parasites than the natural stuff.

- Human meat and blood, even mutated, does not currently risk any parasites. It's still not good to eat raw meat unless you're a mutant, but the worst you'll get (for now) is food poisoning.

- Animals smaller than 4 liters (so not geese, but anything smaller than a goose) no longer produce drinkable quantities of blood. They still bleed when you shoot them, but there's just too little to be nutritionally relevant.

- Audited bird sizes. In nearly all cases, birds were way too big. Expect far less meat yield from birds in general. Fish and mammals probably need a similar audit.

- Dandelions had too many kcal. They've been dropped by ~25%.

- @Dancheek noticed an issue with locked smartphone deconstruction and battery sizes and fixed it. These are now consistent with regular ones, thank you!

- As a followup to the earlier food PR, I went a little further. Now, eating nasty food (<= -5 enjoyability, after accounting for all your traits etc) has a chance to make you nauseated. This chance scales with the enjoyability score, your traits, etc. Some foods (raw flesh if you're not a carnivore, human flesh if you're not a cannibal) have a chance to make you nauseated too. This effect lasts a maximum of 15 minutes and can be treated with stomach medicine. It's not a huge deal, but throwing up does waste all the food that was in your stomach.

- Squeamish characters will now flat out refuse to drink raw blood unless they're carnivores or hemovores or starving.

- Cleaned up a bit of food-related messaging to make it more clear.

- It's no longer possible to build wind turbines and water wheels on vehicles. That never made sense and only existed because there weren't appliances when that stuff was added. These items can still be constructed as appliances.

- "Reinforced glass" isn't what whoever added it thinks it is. IRL, embedded wire makes glass weaker, not stronger, and would be of no benefit to solar panels, which are already made of tempered/laminated glass. Reinforced solar panels have been restatted to simply be reinforced with stronger brackets and some wire guards across the face, which adds a small amount of durability at the expense of a small amount of power generation.

- Chainmail vests weren't properly adjustable due to not having the NORMAL flag explicitly set on the base item. This has been fixed, and they may now be worn as outerwear if desired.

- Eating lard, tallow, or butter will now make you nauseated like drinking cooking oil will. This nausea is randomized in duration, and you don't always barf when you're nauseated. You can use stomach medicine to try to keep your disgusting grease meal down, and I should probably add Alaskan Ice Cream or something so that there are ways to eat it. For now, I'm not adding this behavior to mayonnaise and stuff because there's not really a good way to use those items as condiments yet.

- You no longer need a syringe to resume crafting infusion if you paused partway through. This was a bug, and it was easy to fix. Please let me know if there are any similar ones with craft resumption.

- Cleaned up some martial arts technique helptext.

- Fixed components for some exercise equipment. Heavy punching bags only require 1 chain now, and ergometers neither require nor yield chains or nails. Instead, they use wires and bolts.

- Wooden doors are now their own item, you gotta craft em to construct em.

- Wooden doors (on cars) are no longer many times stronger than wooden boards and quarter panels, and they are no longer easier to install, as you now need an actual door.

- Fixed a bug where sick ferals tried to give you the flu/cold every second. The base infection rate is 33% so you were all but guaranteed to get sick from them.

- Sick ferals can now get NPCs sick, and they are contagious a few tiles out, rather than in melee only.

- The missile silo is now globally unique.

- Vehicle boxes and bags now require only 1 mechanics to remove. Bike racks require 2 to install or remove.

- The Tacoma blanket mission now accepts quilts and patchwork quilts.

- Blood accidentally lost its spoil timer. It is once again perishable. This includes acidic blood, which was previously nonperishable for some reason. The chemicals are breaking down and reacting, if you want to do anything useful with them, you are on a time limit!

- Fixed ebooks having very slow read times in the dark.

- @Xikorut submitted a bunch of fixes for Innawood, cleaning up recipes and making sure they use innawood-specific items. Thaks!

- Updated the descriptions for some skins and tanned hides to remove some editorializing and clarify that zombie skin is rapidly rotting and not usable for much.

- @Abe went through and found a bunch of zombies that either were or were not cold blooded. They're supposed to be whatever they were in life, so now that's fixed.

- Basic AR glasses didn't have any storage for their photos, now they do.

- Backported a huge amount of mapification stuff, which like typification should not be visible or affect you. This might clear up a couple of lingering vehicle bugs, or it might not 🙂

- Don't show liquids in worn/wielded containers in AIM.

- Re-added the stone fireplace.

- Removed industrial arc furnace, make the regular one placeable.

- Unhardcoded autopickup manager text.

- Updated how uniform terrain (ie the dirt underground) is applied.

- Moved comestibles to generic_factory. This may result in some items having missing decay timers or strange animals hatching out of eggs that don't belong to them, please report them if so.

- If a bike rack is destroyed, the bike will now fall off.

- Fixed a bug with the Amigara horror.

- Added more support code for riot damage, but riot damage is not being implemented at this time. The riot damage system is going to be incredibly useful for making maps more varied and interesting, but it's not quite right for TLG's setting (our riots didn't all just happen the other day) and not quite in a state (since we're several months behind DDA still) where it's really up to snuff. It'll get there, and we can do all sorts of different things with it too.

- When marking a recipe group as read, all recipes within that group will now be marked as well.

- Added more types of walls to abandoned houses.

- Fixed a recursion bug related to schizophrenia.

- @Caba da Muleste da Paçoca added new orders to the shout menu when NPCs are nearby, controlling their behavior re: doors.

- @Caba da Muleste da Paçoca also fixed wearable cameras. They can now be used again!

- Did a bunch more mapification via backports. As usual, you shouldn't notice this stuff.

- Added some flags for use in MoM and other mods (BLIND_CRAFT and READ_BLIND_FAST and READ_BLIND_SLOW). These don't do anything in the base game but Vegetabs needed them so here they are.

- @Abe made chest freezers actually show up in vehicles.

- @Abe also fixed a bug with a bad reference to a gunmod.

- Finished backporting from DDA through February 2025, about 50 pull requests. There are too many updates to really list here but most are minor. Toilets now have toilet paper (usually), added a bunch of fixes for charcoal kilns, added some fixes for vehicles, which should prevent a random error that's been popping up when you walk around, added scroll buttons to chargen, and added a new map special with lots of dormant zombies.

- Basic zombies (and pretty much only them and a couple other basic types) accidentally still had a cooldown of 0 for their grabs. They now have a cooldown of 3, so they can only grab once every 3 seconds. This will prevent a lot of the grab-escape-instagrab issues. There's a more holistic fix for this coming later but it needs more backports first.

- Backported 27 DDA PRs from March 2025. These include:

- Fixed a bunch of crash issues related to the recent wield update.

- AIM and pickup should now not put items into nested containers unless they have some explicit reason for doing so.

- Fixed some crashes related to sound stuff.

- Mods can now extend mapgen palettes.

- Added a light multiplier to weather jsons.

- Fixed 0.5L Diesel engine not consuming fuel.

- Moved calorie burn tracking to json, added the appropraite flags to the smart watch and calorie tracker CBM.

- Cleaned up some food a bit. There's now just one kind of toast-em and one kind of chips. Toaster pastries have been renamed to strudel, and there's only one kind. You can find them premade or you can bake them yourself with a new recipe! Also toast-ems are now not insanely delicious and strudels are slightly tastier.

- An anomaly caused the conference room at the bank to become hermetically sealed, with no doors leading in or out. I have replaced the missing door.