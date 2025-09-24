Change List:
Voice Chat Now Connects to the Closest Region, Providing Less Latency and Better Audio Quality
Attempting to Join a Game While your System Time is Out of Sync Now Displays a Descript Error Message Instead of Just Timing you Out
Reduce Volume of Camcorder Wind by 50%
Small Tweaks to Level 3's Duct Supports
Rolled back Multiple Partygoers Temporarily While We Balance Level Fun's Coins As the Difficulty was Much Higher than Intended
Bug Fixes:,
Fixed Not Be Able to Join Multiplayer if a Session Fails to be Created
Fix for Chance to Have An Infinite Loading Screen When Playing Multiplayer
Fixed Hot Key Buttons Not Working on Controller in the Main Menu
Fix Invites Sometimes Not Working if You Accept them Before Launching the Game
Fixed Pink Box in Level 37
Fixes for Various Rare Crashes
Small UI Fixes on Controller
Changed files in this update