24 September 2025 Build 20102961 Edited 24 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List:

  • Voice Chat Now Connects to the Closest Region, Providing Less Latency and Better Audio Quality

  • Attempting to Join a Game While your System Time is Out of Sync Now Displays a Descript Error Message Instead of Just Timing you Out

  • Reduce Volume of Camcorder Wind by 50%

  • Small Tweaks to Level 3's Duct Supports

  • Rolled back Multiple Partygoers Temporarily While We Balance Level Fun's Coins As the Difficulty was Much Higher than Intended

Bug Fixes:,

  • Fixed Not Be Able to Join Multiplayer if a Session Fails to be Created

  • Fix for Chance to Have An Infinite Loading Screen When Playing Multiplayer

  • Fixed Hot Key Buttons Not Working on Controller in the Main Menu

  • Fix Invites Sometimes Not Working if You Accept them Before Launching the Game

  • Fixed Pink Box in Level 37

  • Fixes for Various Rare Crashes

  • Small UI Fixes on Controller

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141731
