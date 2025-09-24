List of Changes:
Multiplayer
- Multiplayer is almost fully implemented
- Every level *should* be playable and beatable in multiplayer (I haven't tested every level, but theoretically they all should work)
- The ending is reachable and the end cutscene plays
- Sprinting works!
- Interaction and inventory system fully working
- Replication for all levels done
Known issues for Multiplayer:
- Restarting level will kick EVERYONE from the lobby
- No kicking players
- Death means a permanent death screen
- If one person dies the level cannot be completed, the loading zones can't yet check for if players are alive or not - use ServerTravel to restart a level
- Only host can see the player list in the lobby
- DEATH IS NOT WORKING YET - SO DON'T DIE
- You cannot load multiplayer saves yet, only host and join
- Other players flashlight replication is a bit buggy, but your own flashlights will work as normal
Playtest Patch #6
Update notes via Steam Community
