 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102957 Edited 24 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
List of Changes:

Multiplayer

- Multiplayer is almost fully implemented
- Every level *should* be playable and beatable in multiplayer (I haven't tested every level, but theoretically they all should work)
- The ending is reachable and the end cutscene plays
- Sprinting works!
- Interaction and inventory system fully working
- Replication for all levels done

Known issues for Multiplayer:

- Restarting level will kick EVERYONE from the lobby
- No kicking players
- Death means a permanent death screen
- If one person dies the level cannot be completed, the loading zones can't yet check for if players are alive or not - use ServerTravel to restart a level
- Only host can see the player list in the lobby
- DEATH IS NOT WORKING YET - SO DON'T DIE
- You cannot load multiplayer saves yet, only host and join
- Other players flashlight replication is a bit buggy, but your own flashlights will work as normal

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link