List of Changes:



Multiplayer



- Multiplayer is almost fully implemented

- Every level *should* be playable and beatable in multiplayer (I haven't tested every level, but theoretically they all should work)

- The ending is reachable and the end cutscene plays

- Sprinting works!

- Interaction and inventory system fully working

- Replication for all levels done



Known issues for Multiplayer:



- Restarting level will kick EVERYONE from the lobby

- No kicking players

- Death means a permanent death screen

- If one person dies the level cannot be completed, the loading zones can't yet check for if players are alive or not - use ServerTravel to restart a level

- Only host can see the player list in the lobby

- DEATH IS NOT WORKING YET - SO DON'T DIE

- You cannot load multiplayer saves yet, only host and join

- Other players flashlight replication is a bit buggy, but your own flashlights will work as normal