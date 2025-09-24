Hello everyone, I'm the developer. "Dawn Dew" has been online for over a month. Thank you all for your support!ːluvː

Since its release, from bug fixes to game optimization, it has undergone more than 50 patch updates. And today, I bring you a free content updateːluvː

The following is a brief summary of the content update:

Infinite Battle:

Infinite Battle is now available. Reach further waves in Infinite Battle!

The strength of the enemies will increase with each wave, and it is not affected by the number of playthroughs or game difficulty.

Choose the number of waves you want to challenge and start the challenge (you can quit halfway and save your progress).

In the infinite battle mode, some enemies that do not have attack power multipliers will have an additional damage reduction balance mechanism; some enemies that restore a certain percentage of their health will have a balance mechanism after a certain number of waves.

Failure or retreat will not reset the battle wave, but only accumulate the number of challenges.

Main character Dress up:

Hairstyle - Eternal Guardianship (After completing the task "Reward of Ruins' Tears", talk to "Beneficiary of Morning Dew" to purchase)

Face Makeup - Eye Light Yarn (After completing the quest "Reward of the Ruins", talk to "Beneficiary of the Morning Dew" to purchase)

Shoe - Flower's Footprints (Collected near the "Tranquil Place of the Heart" in the "Gap Between Worlds")

Headwear - Otherworld Authority (Cat Ears) (Purchase from the "Carver" located at "Path of Mercy")

Headwear - Realm‘s Crown (Located on the platform to the right that unlocks after purging the Collector's residual malice)

Balance adjustment:

In the unique effect "Insanity", a new effect has been added: Each layer of "Flow" on oneself reduces this damage by 15%.

At the beginning of each turn: Deal 200% of your attack power damage to yourself and adjacent units, and apply 2 layers of "Resistance Reduction".

Reduce the defense value of the enemy "Small Clump of Flesh";

Game Optimization:

Now, the engraver will grant rewards based on the cumulative number of crafted items, preventing players from being unable to claim the cumulative crafting rewards in multiple playthroughs.

If you encounter any difficult problems in the game, please check this announcement! ↓↓

Finally, thank you for your visit! You are also welcome to join the QQ group or Discord to communicate together~

QQ：1016713780 https://qm.qq.com/q/zmEl0irHfG

Discord：https://discord.gg/xEEA6HaS